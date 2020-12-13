Injury roundup: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected to play against Bengals

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will have their star running back available in Andy Dalton's return to Paul Brown Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play Sunday in Cincinnati, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Elliott suffered a calf bruise in Tuesday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals are likely to have wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) as well.

In 12 games this season, Elliott has rushed for 784 yards and five scores. The former Ohio State Buckeye is having a down season, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, well below his career average of 4.5.

Dalton and the Cowboys (3-9) take on the Bengals (2-9-1) at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 14 games: