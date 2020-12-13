Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected to play against Bengals

Published: Dec 13, 2020 at 04:45 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will have their star running back available in Andy Dalton's return to Paul Brown Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play Sunday in Cincinnati, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Elliott suffered a calf bruise in Tuesday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals are likely to have wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) as well.

In 12 games this season, Elliott has rushed for 784 yards and five scores. The former Ohio State Buckeye is having a down season, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, well below his career average of 4.5.

Dalton and the Cowboys (3-9) take on the Bengals (2-9-1) at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 14 games:

  • The Arizona Cardinals expect both running back Kenyan Drake (hip) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back) to play against the Giants, according to Rapoport.
  • The Chicago Bears will have linebacker Khalil Mack (shoulder) today despite being questionable, while Houston Texans wideout Keke Coutee (knee) should also play, per Rapoport.
  • Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who missed last week with an illness, is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers barring a setback, a source tells Rapoport.
  • Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (hip) is expected to play against the Miami Dolphins despite being questionable, Rapoport reports.
  • Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) is expected back after missing last week. He's nearly at full strength. Meanwhile, safety Johnathan Abram (knee) should also be good to go, according to Rapoport.
  • There is optimism that New York Jets running back Frank Gore (concussion) will play at Seattle, though it depends on him clearing a final hurdle this morning, a source tells Rapoport.

