Injury roundup: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad) expected to play vs. Washington

The Kansas City Chiefs' dynamic receiving corps is expected to be at full strength for Sunday's road tilt in Washington.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) is expected to play versus WFT, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Hill, who is officially listed as questionable, missed two practices this week because of the injury and was a limited participant on Friday.

Hill leads the Chiefs in receptions (37), yards (516) and touchdowns (4), while also adding 45 rushing yards on four attempts. The speedy receiver is a constant deep threat for opposing defenders and his presence alone brings opportunity for fellow Chiefs pass-catchers. In last week's 38-20 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, Hill had seven receptions for 63 yards on 13 targets.