Injury roundup: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad) expected to play vs. Washington

The Kansas City Chiefs' dynamic receiving corps is expected to be at full strength for Sunday's road tilt in Washington.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) is expected to play versus WFT, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Hill, who is officially listed as questionable, missed two practices this week because of the injury and was a limited participant on Friday.
Hill leads the Chiefs in receptions (37), yards (516) and touchdowns (4), while also adding 45 rushing yards on four attempts. The speedy receiver is a constant deep threat for opposing defenders and his presence alone brings opportunity for fellow Chiefs pass-catchers. In last week's 38-20 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, Hill had seven receptions for 63 yards on 13 targets.
The Chiefs (2-3) have lost three of their last four games entering Week 6. While their offense will be near full-strength, the Chiefs defense will be making a change at safety with Juan Thornhill starting over Daniel Sorensen, according to Rapoport.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 6 games:
- Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (shin) and wideout Terry McLaurin (hamstring) are slated to play versus the Chiefs barring any pre-game setback, a source tells Rapoport.
- Cleveland Browns tackles Jedrick Wills (ankle) and Jack Conklin (knee) are not expected to play versus the Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. Kareem Hunt will get the bulk of carries with Nick Chubb out Sunday, but with wrist and knee injuries, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has a number of touches in mind for the running back, according to Pelissero. "I don't want to kill Kareem," Stefanski said. Pelissero adds that Chubb won't go on injured reserve and Stefanski isn't ready to rule him out for Thursday night versus the Broncos, which is another reason not to overwork Hunt entering a short week. Expect D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton to get carries versus Arizona as well. Defenders Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney should all be good to go, per Pelissero.
- Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder) is expected to play versus the Browns, according to Rapoport, per a source.
- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) is expected to play versus the Ravens despite missing practice all week, a source tells Rapoport.
- Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle; questionable) is expected to play against the Packers, according to Rapoport, per a source.
- Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (ankle) is optimistic about suiting up versus the Bears, a source tells Rapoport.
- Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (hip) is expected to play versus the Raiders, a source tells Rapoport.
- New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) and tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) should be active versus the Rams barring any setbacks pre-game warmups, a source tells Rapoport.
- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), tackle Tyron Smith (neck), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) and Trevon Diggs (ankle) are all expected to play in New England, according to Rapoport, per a source. Rapoport adds that Smith will be watched closely.
- The New England Patriots are optimistic running back Damien Harris (ribs) will play against the Cowboys, according to Rapoport, per a source. Nothing is certain, Rapoport adds, but there are good feelings about Harris' availability.
- Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) and running backs D'Andre Swift (groin) and Jamaal Williams (hip, illness) are all expected to play versus the Bengals, a source tells Rapoport.
- Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones and receiver Preston Williams, both of whom were questionable coming into Sunday, are inactive against Jacksonville. Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett are both active.
- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell (toe), who was questionable after being limited in practice all week, is inactive against Miami.