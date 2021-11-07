Injury roundup: Cardinals' Murray, Hopkins remain game-time decisions

Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray﻿, who didn't practice this week because of an ankle injury, will try to go, but there isn't a ton of optimism for it, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Colt McCoy took all the first-team reps and is ready. No one has ruled Murray out, but it appears to be an uphill battle for him to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins﻿, who has battled a hamstring injury and didn't practice all week, is also considered a game-time decision. He almost always plays, but if there is ever an exception, this may be it. But Hopkins will try, according to Rapoport.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 games:

  • Dallas Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and Amari Cooper (hamstring) -- both listed as questionable -- are expected to play against the Broncos, sources tell Rapoport.
  • Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who missed Friday's practice because of a knee issue, should be fine to play against the Los Angeles Rams, per Rapoport.
  • Rams pass-rusher Von Miller, who recently arrived via trade, may not end up playing his first game. Listed as questionable because of an ankle injury, there is pessimism that he goes, a source said. The team wants him for the stretch run. Meanwhile, wide receiver Robert Woods (foot) is good, according to Rapoport.
  • Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, questionable with a groin injury, is expected to play against the Vikings, according to Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Meanwhile, wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) is considered a game-time decision with a good shot to go.
  • Carolina Panthers quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ cleared concussion protocol but is questionable with a shoulder injury, and he will work out pregame. But a source tells Rapoport that at minimum he'll be a backup with hopes that he'll start and play the entire game. He's coming along.
  • With wideout ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ headed for waivers, Cleveland Browns wide receiver ﻿Donovan Peoples-Jones﻿ (groin) is expected to take his place as a starter despite being questionable. Meanwhile, defensive end ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ (ankle, knee) and CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) should be good, Rapoport reports.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, dealing with a heel injury and listed as questionable, will test his foot this morning to see if he can go. Head coach Urban Meyer described it as a "pain threshold" issue, according to Rapoport.
  • San Francisco 49ers running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ (ribs) and wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ (calf), both of whom were limited Thursday and Friday, should be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals barring a pregame setback, according to Rapoport.

