Injury roundup: Cardinals' Murray, Hopkins remain game-time decisions

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray﻿, who didn't practice this week because of an ankle injury, will try to go, but there isn't a ton of optimism for it, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Colt McCoy took all the first-team reps and is ready. No one has ruled Murray out, but it appears to be an uphill battle for him to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins﻿, who has battled a hamstring injury and didn't practice all week, is also considered a game-time decision. He almost always plays, but if there is ever an exception, this may be it. But Hopkins will try, according to Rapoport.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 games: