Injury roundup: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) expected to play vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) is expected to play for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, despite barely practicing this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is not expected to play, Rapoport added.
Samuel was listed as questionable after suffering a rib injury during the 49ers 30-12 win over the Giants. Samuel recorded six receptions for 129 yards and scored one touchdown in Week 3. Throughout the season so far, Samuel has recorded 17 receptions for 247 yards and one touchdown.
Although having Smauel active is good news for San Francisco, bad news followed with Mitchell, who is not expected to take the field. Mitchell has recorded 16 carries for 52 yards so far this season, with the young running back not playing in Week 2. Now the 49ers will keep on rolling with Christian McCaffrey in the backfield.
The 49ers and Cardinals kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 4 games:
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown, who is listed as questionable with a thumb injury, is expected to play against the 49ers, Rapoport reported, per sources.
- Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders, who is listed as questionable with a groin injury, is expected to play versus the Vikings, Rapoport reported, per sources.
- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is expected to start against the Chargers with Jimmy Garoppolo out due to a concussion. The assumption is that veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start. Instead, it's the rookie, Rapoport reported, per sources.