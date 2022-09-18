Injury roundup: Saints' Alvin Kamara needs morning to test ribs; 49ers' Kittle a game-time decision

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a rib cartilage issue and will determine if he is able to play against the Buccaneers depending on how the morning goes, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. There is a chance Kamara suits up, but it will be tough.
Rapoport added that quarterback Jameis Winston (back) and running back Mark Ingram (ankle) are both expected to play.
Kamara's rib issue limited him in practice on Wednesday and held him out entirely on Thursday and Friday.
The five-time Pro Bowler had a quiet Week 1 in the team's 27-26 comeback victory over the Falcons, turning nine carries into 39 rushing yards and contributing only seven more receiving yards on three receptions.
Whether or not Kamara can go will loom large over New Orleans as it looks to earn its fifth consecutive regular-season victory over Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 2 games:
- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (calf) is expected to play on a pitch count today against the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is unlikely to make his season debut against the Dolphins today, Rapoport reported, per sources. Dobbins practiced fully all week and is pushing to go, but the team will make sure the third-year back is ready before putting him on the field. Rapoport also reported that cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to play despite not being 100 percent recovered from his groin injury.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (concussion) is expected to play today against the Cowboys barring a setback, a source told Rapoport. Higgins has fully progressed through concussion protocol.
- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) is expected to play today against the Commanders, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The plan is to give it a go if Swift wakes up feeling healthy, but the Lions may be selective about their star rusher's usage.
- New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to play today against the Panthers after dealing with hamstring tightness this week, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) is expected to be a game-time decision today against the Seahawks after missing Week 1, a source told Rapoport. Kittle's participation in practice on Friday opened the door to his potential return.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones landed on his knee in last week's victory over the Cowboys and is a true game-time decision today against the Saints, a source told Rapoport. Jones' ability to play will depend on how he warms up. According to Rapoport, WR Russell Gage (hamstring), running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) are all expected to play.