Injury roundup: Saints' Alvin Kamara needs morning to test ribs; 49ers' Kittle a game-time decision

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a rib cartilage issue and will determine if he is able to play against the Buccaneers depending on how the morning goes, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. There is a chance Kamara suits up, but it will be tough.

Rapoport added that quarterback Jameis Winston (back) and running back Mark Ingram (ankle) are both expected to play.

Kamara's rib issue limited him in practice on Wednesday and held him out entirely on Thursday and Friday.

The five-time Pro Bowler had a quiet Week 1 in the team's 27-26 comeback victory over the Falcons, turning nine carries into 39 rushing yards and contributing only seven more receiving yards on three receptions.