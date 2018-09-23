Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 3 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the third Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:
- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters suffered what's believed to be a calf injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Peters went down in the second quarter of their win over Los Angeles Chargers.
Rams cornerback Aqib Talib exited to the locker room in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Return specialist JoJo Natson was ruled out with a hand injury, and linebacker Dominique Easley suffered a knee injury.
- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the fear is Garoppolo injured his ACL.
49ers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and did not return. Cornerback Jimmie Ward was carted to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the second half.
- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram suffered a knee injury in the first half of their win over the Houston Texans and did not return.
- Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brock was ruled out for the game after suffering a groin injury in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
- Texans wide receiver Bruce Ellington exited in the first quarter against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. Guard Senio Kelemete did not play after injuring his knee in warmups. Cornerback Aaron Colvin exited in the second half with a chest injury.
- Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph exited with a leg injury against the Miami Dolphins. Right tackle Donald Penn left the game with a concussion.
- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes exited in the first half against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury.
- Tennessee Titans quarterback Blaine Gabbert (concussion) exited in the first quarter versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and will not return. Marcus Mariota, who didn't start because he's been nursing a nerve injury, relieved Gabbert.
Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson also suffered a concussion following a punt return in the second quarter.
- Washington Redskins offensive tackle Morgan Moses suffered a concussion versus the Green Bay Packers.
- Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was carted off the field in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was ruled out with a back injury.
- Dolphins tight end A.J. Derby suffered a foot injury in the first half and did not return. Defensive end William Hayes was ruled out with a knee injury. Linebacker Chase Allen exited in the second half with a foot injury.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green exited early against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury. Defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow was carted off the field in the second half with an apparent knee injury.
- Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod exited in the second half with a knee injury against the Indianapolis Colts.
- New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson suffered an ankle injury in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons.
- Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara suffered a hamstring injury in the second half and did not return. Coach Matt Nagy said wide receiver Anthony Miller suffered a dislocated shoulder.