Around the NFL

Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 3 games

Published: Sep 23, 2018 at 06:51 AM

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the third Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

  1. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters suffered what's believed to be a calf injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Peters went down in the second quarter of their win over Los Angeles Chargers.

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib exited to the locker room in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Return specialist JoJo Natson was ruled out with a hand injury, and linebacker Dominique Easley suffered a knee injury.

  1. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury in the fourth quarter of their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the fear is Garoppolo injured his ACL.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and did not return. Cornerback Jimmie Ward was carted to the locker room with an undisclosed injury in the second half.

  1. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram suffered a knee injury in the first half of their win over the Houston Texans and did not return.
  1. Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brock was ruled out for the game after suffering a groin injury in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
  1. Texans wide receiver Bruce Ellington exited in the first quarter against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. Guard Senio Kelemete did not play after injuring his knee in warmups. Cornerback Aaron Colvin exited in the second half with a chest injury.
  1. Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph exited with a leg injury against the Miami Dolphins. Right tackle Donald Penn left the game with a concussion.
  1. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes exited in the first half against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury.
  1. Tennessee Titans quarterback Blaine Gabbert (concussion) exited in the first quarter versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and will not return. Marcus Mariota, who didn't start because he's been nursing a nerve injury, relieved Gabbert.

Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson also suffered a concussion following a punt return in the second quarter.

  1. Washington Redskins offensive tackle Morgan Moses suffered a concussion versus the Green Bay Packers.
  1. Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was carted off the field in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was ruled out with a back injury.
  1. Dolphins tight end A.J. Derby suffered a foot injury in the first half and did not return. Defensive end William Hayes was ruled out with a knee injury. Linebacker Chase Allen exited in the second half with a foot injury.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green exited early against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury. Defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow was carted off the field in the second half with an apparent knee injury.
  1. Indianapolis Colts right tackle Joe Haeg was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod exited in the second half with a knee injury against the Indianapolis Colts.
  1. New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson suffered an ankle injury in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons.
  1. Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell exited in the second half with an ankle injury.
  1. Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara suffered a hamstring injury in the second half and did not return. Coach Matt Nagy said wide receiver Anthony Miller suffered a dislocated shoulder.
  1. Cowboys linebacker Sean Leeleft the game with a hamstring injury and did not return.
  1. Patriots running back Rex Burkhead suffered a neck injury and did not return.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ready to put the 'rah-rah' of draft talk behind him and get to work

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited to get the work in at the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp after "all that talk" that comes with the pre-draft process, and he knows it will take a group effort to get the team back to winning.

news

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew reflects on path to NFL after nearly quitting football

As cornerback Christian Matthew entered the Arizona Cardinals' facility for the first time during rookie minicamp Friday, he took some time to think back on the path he took to get to this point, and the decision he almost made to leave football behind.

news

Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with highlight-reel knockout

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, won his pro boxing debut on Saturday night via knockout.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 14

The New York Giants agreed to terms with No. 5 overall pick edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and No. 7 pick offensive tackle Evan Neal on their fully guaranteed rookie contracts, the team announced Saturday.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral: Chip on shoulder 'got even bigger' after falling to third round

Matt Corral was one of the projected top QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft due to his dual-threat abilities, and many mock drafts had him drafted in the first round. So when he dropped to the third round, Corral said that the experience led to him having even more drive to prove himself as worth the pick.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett says Ben Roethlisberger reached out following draft

As Kenny Pickett takes in his first practices as a Steeler during this week's rookie minicamp, he has received advice from the man who last held the position he's trying to fill: former QB Ben Roethlisberger.

news

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

The Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler will make New Orleans his third home in the NFL.

news

Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons

Las Vegas is trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

Fred Warner believes 'it's just a matter of time' before Deebo Samuel, 49ers strike new deal

A Deebo Samuel trade hasn't materialized and doesn't seem to be anywhere near imminent, leaving the situation stagnant, if not at a stalemate. 49ers teammate Fred Warner believes Samuel and the club will soon mend fences.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones on postseason: 'We're not gonna be at peace until we get over that hump'

After yet another postseason loss, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted that the team will not be "at peace' until it gets over the hump, and Jones believes Mike McCarthy is the right man to lead them there.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 13

The Houston Texans agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on his fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Tight end Connor Heyward ready to shift from family visitor to Steelers player in rookie minicamp

Connor Heyward is headed to a new home that should feel quite familiar to the sixth-round pick. Heyward begins his journey as his brother Cameron's teammate this week with his first practices spent as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW