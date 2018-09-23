Marcus Mariota replaces Blaine Gabbert vs. Jaguars

Tennessee's backup plan has become reality.

Blaine Gabbert left the Titans' game against the Jaguars with an apparent injury after taking a hard hit while being sacked in the first quarter. After initial examination in the sideline medical tent, Gabbert was taken to the locker room where he's being evaluated for a concussion, according to the team.

Usual starter Marcus Mariota, initially left out of the lineup for a second straight week due to a lingering nerve injury, replaced Gabbert.

