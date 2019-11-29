Around the NFL

Injuries: Multiple key Eagles trending toward returns

Published: Nov 29, 2019 at 03:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles' lengthy injury report looks to be improving.

Quarterback Carson Wentz (right hand), offensive tackle Lane Johnson (concussion), offensive guard Brandon Brooks (illness) and wide receivers Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) were all full participants in Friday's practice.

Zach Ertz (hamstring), who was estimated as not participating Thursday, was limited Friday and is listed as questionable. Philly coach Doug Pederson said the tight end is "doing fine."

Agholor told reporters he expects to play Sunday.

The only disappointing news: Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) hasn't been cleared for contact yet; he also listed as questionable after being limited Friday. The Eagles brought back Jay Ajayi to fill in for Howard as a spell back behind rookie Miles Sanders, but Howard's absence was still somewhat visible for an Eagles team that handed off to running backs just 18 times in their Week 12 loss.

Philadelphia (5-6) has had to patch holes on a weekly basis due to its injury issues, but has a chance to move into a tie atop the NFC East with a win over Miami (2-9) Sunday.

Elsewhere in Friday news:

»Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said offensive lineman Connor Williams came out of Thursday's loss to the Bills with a torn ACL. Williams left the game in the second quarter and was evaluated by doctors before returning and finishing the game. Garrett said it is unclear when exactly he tore it.

Tests indicated no structural damage to wide receiver Amari Cooper's knee, Rapoport reported. Garrett said he's hopeful that Cooper will be available for next Thursday's game against the Bears.

»49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle) and offensive tackle Joe Staley (finger) are questionable. Defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring) and wide receiver Dante Pettis (knee) are out. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Pettis injured his knee in a non-contact drill at practice and will be week to week.

»Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) was added to the injury report after being limited in Friday's practice. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

»New York Jets linebackers C.J. Mosley (groin) and Paul Worrilow (quadriceps) and right tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

»Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo struggled at the start of his team's loss to the Saints on Thursday with a missed extra point and field goal. He redeemed himself a bit thereafter with a pair of made field goals, though. On Friday, coach Dan Quinn said there would be no kicking change.

»The Green Bay Packers announced they have claimed offensive tackle Jared Veldheer off of waivers from the Patriots. He's started 113 games in his 10-year career, most of which have come at left tackle. He spent 2018 with the Broncos.

Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

»Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) was taking part in practice on Friday in a good sign going forward. Thielen told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero his hamstring is "getting there" and he expects to know Saturday whether he'll be available for Monday's game against the Seahawks.

»Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson, who remains in the concussion protocol, and defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Coach Freddie Kitchens said it hasn't been determined whether tight end David Njoku (wrist) will come off IR to play Sunday.

»The New England Patriots, who have an illness going around in their locker room, list 17 players as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Patrick Chung, linebacker Jamie Collins, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, cornerback Joejuan Williams and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. Cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) and wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder), Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett are also questionable.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who's been recently listed with an elbow injury, said Friday it's improving. He was a full participant and no longer has an injury designation. "I actually feel really good -- I mean that," he said.

»Carolina Panthers running back Jordan Scarlett (knee) has been ruled out out for Sunday's game against the Redskins. Offensive tackle Greg Little (ankle) is doubtful, while offensive tackle Taylor Moton (knee) and safety Eric Reid (ankle/shoulder) are questionable.

»Washington Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan said linebacker Ryan Kerrigan won't play Sunday because of a concussion. That will be the first missed game of his career, snapping a streak of 139 consecutive games.

»Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and cornerback Tre Herndon (shoulder) were limited Friday and are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

»Tampa Bay*Buccaneers linebackerCarl Nassib* (illness) did not practice and is listed as questionable versus the Jaguars.

»The Cincinnati Bengals placed guard Alex Redmond (elbow) on injured reserve.

»Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who was designated to return from IR earlier this week, participated in positional drills during the open portion of Friday's practice. Coach Anthony Lynn said he hasn't decided whether James will be active for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Offensive tackles Russell Okung (groin) and Sam Tevi (knee) are listed as questionable.

»Denver Broncos linebackers Von Miller (knee) and Alexander Johnson (knee) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Coach Vic Fangio said both are "truly 50-50" to play.

»Tennessee Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

»New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (foot), wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion), and safety Jabril Peppers (back) have been ruled for Sunday's game against the Packers.

»Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Running back James Conner (shoulder) is doubtful.

»Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

»Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) and running back Marlon Mack (hand) have been ruled out. Offensive guard Quenton Nelson was a full participant after not practicing Thursday.

»Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney reiterated with reporters that he won't need surgery on his ailing hip/core but he'll need to manage it for the rest of the season. "Not at this moment I don't, which is a good thing," he said. Clowney was limited in practice on Friday.

»Los Angeles*Rams tight endGerald Everett(knee), offensive tackleRob Havenstein(knee) and cornerbackDarious Williams* (ankle) have been ruled out.

»Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the 49ers. Tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. (illness) was a full participant at practice.

