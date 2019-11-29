Broncos' Von Miller (knee) '50-50' to play vs. Chargers

Von Miller hasn't missed a game for the Denver Broncos since 2013.

He might miss another one on Sunday.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio told the media on Friday that Miller, who is dealing with a knee injury, is "50-50" to play against the Chargers at home. He's been designated as questionable.

Miller, a star pass rusher and face of the Broncos franchise, has 35 tackles, six sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 11 starts for Denver (3-8).

Leaning toward hope that Miller plays, he did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but was limited on Friday.

Including postseason contests, Miller has played in 95 straight games dating back to 2013 when he suffered a torn ACL.