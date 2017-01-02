Injuries: McGloin undergoes MRI, unsure for Saturday

One day after Matt McGloin left Oakland's season-ending loss early with a shoulder injury, coach Jack Del Rio doesn't know who his starting quarterback will be come Saturday.
"We'll see how the week goes," Del Rio told reporters Monday. "Between Connor (Cook) and Matt (McGloin), we'll see who can get the most reps and who we feel the most comfortable putting in the game."
Del Rio confirmed that McGloin got an MRI and defined his status as "just sore."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders are not optimistic about McGloin playing against the Texans, but have not ruled him out. In other news, the team has signed free agent Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad, and the signal caller could be active for the playoff game.
Here is the other injury we are tracking Monday:
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running back C.J. Prosise (scapula) could be back in a couple of weeks if Seattle remains alive in the postseason.
- Cardinals running back David Johnson won't need surgery on his injured knee, which has been determined to be an MCL sprain, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.
- Ryan Tannehill (knee) will have to practice before coach Adam Gase will allow him to play for the Dolphins in their AFC Wild Card game Sunday, the coach said.
- Cam Newton's troublesome shoulder won't require surgery, just rest, Newton confirmed on Sunday.
- Following a 1,000-yard campaign in his debut season as a wide receiver, Terrelle Pryor will undergo surgery. Pryor told reporters Tuesday that he will have surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ligament in his finger and will rehab in Cleveland. Pryor hurt his finger a few weeks ago in a 33-13 loss to Buffalo, but opted to play through the injury over missing the final two games of the season.