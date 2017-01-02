Around the NFL

Injuries: McGloin undergoes MRI, unsure for Saturday

Published: Jan 02, 2017 at 10:46 AM

One day after Matt McGloin left Oakland's season-ending loss early with a shoulder injury, coach Jack Del Rio doesn't know who his starting quarterback will be come Saturday.

"We'll see how the week goes," Del Rio told reporters Monday. "Between Connor (Cook) and Matt (McGloin), we'll see who can get the most reps and who we feel the most comfortable putting in the game."

Del Rio confirmed that McGloin got an MRI and defined his status as "just sore."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders are not optimistic about McGloin playing against the Texans, but have not ruled him out. In other news, the team has signed free agent Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad, and the signal caller could be active for the playoff game.

Here is the other injury we are tracking Monday:

  1. Texans coach Bill O'Brien says he will have an answer Tuesday on quarterback Tom Savage's health and the QB situation for the playoffs. Savage suffered a concussion during a quarterback sneak in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans.
  1. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running back C.J. Prosise (scapula) could be back in a couple of weeks if Seattle remains alive in the postseason.
  1. Cardinals running back David Johnson won't need surgery on his injured knee, which has been determined to be an MCL sprain, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.
  1. Ryan Tannehill (knee) will have to practice before coach Adam Gase will allow him to play for the Dolphins in their AFC Wild Card game Sunday, the coach said.
  1. Cam Newton's troublesome shoulder won't require surgery, just rest, Newton confirmed on Sunday.
  1. Following a 1,000-yard campaign in his debut season as a wide receiver, Terrelle Pryor will undergo surgery. Pryor told reporters Tuesday that he will have surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ligament in his finger and will rehab in Cleveland. Pryor hurt his finger a few weeks ago in a 33-13 loss to Buffalo, but opted to play through the injury over missing the final two games of the season.
  1. Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday that Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley (shoulder) won't have any limitations going forward and that he will practice this week. Quinn added that tight end Austin Hooper (knee) and Taylor Gabriel (foot) are both expected back at practice this week.
  1. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said defensive back Quinten Rollins is home after spending the night in Detroit. "Everything so far is going very well," he stated. Rollins was carted off the field after suffering a neck injury during Sunday night's game against the Lions.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson medically cleared, expected to play Sunday vs. Steelers

Jets QB Zach Wilson has been medically cleared, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday, saying that he could play Sunday against the Steelers if all continues to go well.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston held out of Wednesday's practice, expected to return Thursday

Jameis Winston (back) and receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not participate in the Saints' practice session in London. Fortunately for New Orleans, the absences weren't too concerning.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Judge says Patriots won't 'turn the offense on its head' with Mac Jones likely out

The Patriots have predictably been mum about exactly how long Mac Jones will be out with his ankle injury, but in the meantime, veteran Brian Hoyer is expected to step in with rookie Bailey Zappe waiting in the wings.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson lead Players of the Week

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson lead the Players of the Week.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'

Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dealing with swelling, no timeline to start throwing

There had been some speculation that Dak Prescott could return in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, but Week 5 versus the L.A. Rams sounds like the earliest at this stage, depending on how the rehab goes.

news

Ron Rivera 'not worried' about Wentz after woeful game vs. Eagles: 'Carson's going to bounce back'

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a brutal outing in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, but head coach Ron Rivera says he isn't concerned.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson 'looking forward' to Philadelphia return: 'I understand that city'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday he's looking forward to his return to Philadelphia – no matter the reaction he receives.

news

Bills sign former Vikings, Colts CB Xavier Rhodes to practice squad

With a defensive backfield depleted by injuries, the Bills are signing three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett suffered shoulder, biceps strains in crash; status for Week 4 uncertain

Cleveland Browns three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett sustained shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations in a one-car crash Monday, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back) planning to play Thursday vs. Bengals

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he's preparing to play the Bengals despite dealing with a back injury that hampered him in the Dolphins' victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE