Adam Gase: Tannehill must practice to play vs. Steelers

Now that Miami is set to open the postseason in Pittsburgh might the Dolphins starting quarterback return to lend a spark?

Ryan Tannehill is three weeks removed from a Grade II MCL sprain and partially torn ACL suffered in the team's Dec. 11 victory over the Cardinals.

Coach Adam Gase acknowledged Monday that Tannehill wants to play versus the Steelers, but cautioned that the injured QB1 will have to show that he's ready on the practice field before receiving the green light for Sunday's game.

In order to play Tannehill over veteran backup Matt Moore, Gase emphasized, via the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, "I'm going to have to feel really good about this."

Reading the tea leaves, it sounds like Gase is prepared to go with Moore even if he's holding out faint hope that Tannehill will beat his recovery timetable.

If Tannehill does make it through practice unscathed, it presents an interesting conundrum for Gase.

Moore cost the Dolphins a pair of field goals with poor throws in the halftime two-minute drill at Buffalo two weeks ago. His inability to stretch the field beyond 15-20 yards contributed to the offense's poor showing in the Week 17 loss to New England.

On the other hand, Tannehill isn't fully healthy. Can he pull off an upset over the scorching Steelers if his pocket movement is compromised by the knee sprain?

Don't expect Gase to make an announcement on Tannehill's status until late in the week. In the meantime, we are operating under the assumption that Moore will be leading the offense into Pittsburgh.