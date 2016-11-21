 Skip to main content
Injuries: McCoy (thumb) has surgery, expected to play

Published: Nov 21, 2016 at 06:59 AM

LeSean McCoy suffered a thumb injury Sunday that required surgery, but he should be back on the field for Week 12.

The running back underwent an operation Monday to fix a dislocated thumb sustained in Sunday's win over the Bengals and should be available to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of McCoy's stiuation.

McCoy is a key piece in Buffalo's offense, which has shown an increased reliance on the running game in recent weeks and has reaped the benefits. Buffalo is 4-3 in games in which McCoy has carried the ball 15-plus times in 2016. It faces a Jaguars defense that ranks 22nd in the NFL against the run.

Other injury news we're tracking on Monday:

  1. Andrew Luck is in the concussion protocol, Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. Pagano added he thought the hit that led to Luck's concussion came in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Titans. It's uncertain whether Luck will play Thanksgiving Day against the Steelers, but the Colts are planning to start backup Scott Tolzien at quarterback, Rapoport reported.
  1. Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is undergoing tests on a shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Giants, according to Rapoport. The Bears should know more about the nature of the injury Tuesday and he's expected to miss some time, Rapoport reported.
  1. Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise suffered a fractured scapula injury in Seattle's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Pete Carroll said Monday. He added that Prosise will not need surgery and has a shot of returning for the playoffs.

Earl Thomas suffered a hamstring injury, and Carroll said Monday the All-Pro safety has a first-degree hamstring strain -- an injury that typically comes with a recovery time of 10-14 days. Cornerback DeShawn Shead also suffered a hamstring injury, Carroll said.

  1. Bears tight end Zach Miller will have surgery on his broken foot and is out for the season, Rapoport reported, per a source.
  1. Cincinnati's offense suffered a big blow Sunday when wide receiver A.J. Green suffered a strained hamstring. Green won't need to have surgery, Rapoport reported, and will probably miss a few weeks.

Things didn't get any better for the Bengals' backfield, which got thinner Sunday with the loss of Giovani Bernard, who suffered a torn ACL.

  1. Rams rookie linebacker Josh Forrestis feared to have torn his ACL, Rapoport reported. Forrest is due for an MRI on Monday.
  1. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) was not present at the start of practice Monday, and remains in the concussion protocol. Coach Ron Rivera added that there isn't a timetable for Kuechly's return. Carolina pass rusher Mario Addison, who leads the team in sacks, was seen in a walking boot Monday after he suffered a foot injury in last Thursday's win over the Saints.
  1. Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced Monday running back Ryan Mathews is day-to-day after suffering a knee injury. Running back Darren Sproles (ribs) will be held out of practice but should be able to play on next week against the Packers. Offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is listed as week-to-week with a knee injury  and cornerback Leodis McKelvin is now under concussion protocol.
  1. Browns quarterback Cody Kessler (concussion) isn't expected to play Sunday. Coach Hue Jackson said it's "looking like Josh (McCown) will be the starter this week."
  1. Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters Ryan Fitzpatrick (MCL sprain) will start for New York against the New England Patriots in Week 12.
  1. Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said he expects quarterback Blake Bortles (shoulder) to be able to play in Week 12. The Jaguars have placed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis on season ending injured reserve, Rapoport reported. Lewis suffered a calf injury during Sunday's loss against the Lions.
  1. Bears rookie pass rusher Leonard Floyd is "much better" after he was hospitalized Sunday with a neck injury, coach John Fox said. Floyd has neck soreness and is in the concussion protocol.
  1. The Falcons placed tight end Jacob Tamme on injured reserve. Tamme underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last week.
  1. Titans coach Mike Mularkey said offensive lineman Taylor Lewan is day-to-day with a knee sprain and could play Sunday against the Bears.
  1. Texans running back Tyler Ervin and outside linebacker John Simon both left with chest injuries during the first half of Monday night's loss to the Raiders and did not return.
