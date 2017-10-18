Injuries: Leonard Fournette to sit out Jaguars practice

Despite the scary nature of Fournette's injury, the team and the running back appear to have hope he'll be available for Sunday's tilt against the Indianapolis Colts. Fournette is second in the league in rushing yards with 596, behind only Kareem Hunt's 630, and his six rushing touchdowns lead the NFL. If the rookie weren't able to go, veteran tailback Chris Ivory would likely carry the bulk of the load for the Jags.