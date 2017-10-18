Injuries: Leonard Fournette to sit out Jaguars practice

Leonard Fournette appears to have escaped serious injury after his leg planted in scary fashion in the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but the rookie tailback sat out Wednesday's practice nonetheless.
The Jaguars running back, along with receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and center Brandon Linder (illness), did not work out.
Despite the scary nature of Fournette's injury, the team and the running back appear to have hope he'll be available for Sunday's tilt against the Indianapolis Colts. Fournette is second in the league in rushing yards with 596, behind only Kareem Hunt's 630, and his six rushing touchdowns lead the NFL. If the rookie weren't able to go, veteran tailback Chris Ivory would likely carry the bulk of the load for the Jags.
Here are some other injuries we're tracking on this Wednesday in Week 7 of the NFL season:
- Arizona Cardinals standout cornerback Patrick Peterson has every intention of playing in Twickenham Stadium on Sunday. Peterson told reporters Wednesday he's ready to go for the team's overseas tilt against the Rams despite dealing with a nagging quad injury and being limited in Wednesday's practice.
Linebacker Karlos Dansby (hamstring), running back Andre Ellington (quadricep), defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (calf) and tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) were all limited as well.
- Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (foot) will not play Thursday against the Chiefs. Cornerback Gareon Conley (shin) also was ruled out.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (knee) is officially questionable for Thursday's AFC West showdown with the Raiders. Running back Charcandrick West (concussion) has been ruled out.
- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said on WGCZ-FM in Atlanta that defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw (ankle) and wide receiver Mohammed Sanu (hamstring) will return to practice.
- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott announced receiver Jordan Matthews (thumb) has been cleared to practice, but will be limited. The coach also announced offensive lineman Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) will be a full participant in practice.
- With receivers Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) both dealing with ailments, the Denver Broncos announced they promoted receiver Hunter Sharp to their active roster and signed receiver River Cracraft to their practice squad.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall (shoulder), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (calf) and tackle Menelik Watson (calf) all missed practice, but Trevor Siemian (shoulder) was a full-go.
- NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reportedMinnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will be on a pitch count in practice, though the QB is expected to have no physical limitations. Coach Mike Zimmer declined to give reporters the details of the plan in place for Bridgewater, though he said the QB will get "some plays" in practice.
In other Vikings injury news, quarterback Sam Bradford (knee), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) and linebacker Anthony Barr (concussion/ankle) all missed practice. Veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes (shoulder) was limited.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin, who went on injured reserve earlier this season with a shoulder injury, will begin his 21-day practice period Wednesday, the team announced. The backup quarterback is eligible to be activated from IR on Oct. 30.
Meanwhile, linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), defensive end Noah Spence (shoulder), safety Keith Tandy (hip), safety T.J. Ward (hip) and quarterback Jameis Winston (right shoulder).
- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters that center Mike Pouncey remains in the concussion protocol, while receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) is "day-to-day."
- The Washington Redskins suffered a big loss along the defensive line. First-round pick Jonathan Allen is expected to miss three months after he has surgery to put a screw into his injured foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The rookie will head to injured reserve.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee) did not practice and cornerback Adam Jones (back) and wide receiver John Ross (knee) were limited.
- Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the team is holding Andrew Luck out of practice since the quarterback is experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder. There is no timeline for his return to practice Ballard said.
- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced the team will place Cliff Avril on injured reserve due to a nagging neck injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 4. Michael Bennett (heel) did not practice on Wednesday, and Kam Chancellor (ankle), Richard Sherman (Achilles) and C.J. Prosise (ankle)were limited.
- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion), center/guard Matt Skura (knee), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles), tackle Ronnie Stanley (mouth), tight end Benjamin Watson (knee), running back Terrance West (calf) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) all missed practice on Wednesday. Wide receivers Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (back) were both limited.
- Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is still in the concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. Neither did wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee).
- Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster (back), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), center Maurkice Pouncey (chest), defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt (back) and linebacker Vince Williams (hip) all sat out practice.
- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and tackle Tyron Smith (back) both missed practice.
- Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor (ankle) sat out practice, while tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion), cornerback Davon House (quadricep), linebacker Nick Perry (hand, knee), and cornerback Damarious Randall (hamstring) were all limited.
- New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), running back Bilal Powell (calf) and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
- New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle), safety Landon Collins (ankle), running back Paul Perkins (ribs) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) were limited during Wednesday's practice. Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), guard John Jerry (tooth) and center Weston Richburg (concussion) sat out.
- Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) was a full participant on Wednesday, but running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) did not.