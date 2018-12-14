Injuries: Kendall Fuller to undergo surgery on wrist

Around the NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs lost more than Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting cornerback Kendall Fuller played through the matchup with a wrist injury, which is believed to be a fracture, and the plan is for surgery Friday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

How much time Fuller would miss remains to be seen, but his pending absence would represent a significant blow to an already shaky pass defense, which ranks last in the league, for a playoff-bound team.

Fuller was penalized for two critical penalties in Thursday night's game: a 5-yard defensive holding in the second quarter and pass interference in the end zone with eight seconds remaining in the game. The Chargers capitalized on both infractions by scoring touchdowns.

The Chiefs' options to replace Fuller alongside Steven Nelson include cornerbacks Orlando Scandrick, Charvarius Ward and Tremon Smith.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Friday:

  1. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham's quad injury will keep him out Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, coach Pat Shurmur said. Beckham didn't play last week, either.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen was diagnosed with a hip pointer and could miss some time, Rapoport reported. Allen suffered the injury in the second quarter of Thursday night's win over the Chiefs. Rapoport added that Allen has no structural damage and the injury is not expected to affect him long-term.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said quarterback Carson Wentz, who's dealing with a fracture in his back, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Backup signal-caller Nick Foles is expected to start the game, Rapoport reported. Pederson confirmed Wentz's injury will not need surgery.

"He has a stress injury that evolved over time and it won't require surgery," Pederson said. "If we put him out there, there has to be 100 percent that there is no risk of anything further."

Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (back), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and guard Isaac Seumalo have all been ruled out. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), wide receiver Shelton Gibson (wrist) and safety Avonte Maddox are all listed as questionable.

The Eagles announced Friday they've placed tackle Jordan Mailata on injured reserve.

  1. Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against the Jets. Center/guard Zach Fulton (hand) and safety Andre Hal (ankle) are both listed as questionable.
  1. The New York Jets placed running back Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve Friday. Crowell is recovering from a toe injury.
  1. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Lions. Cornerback Ryan Lewis is still in concussion protocol and has been ruled out. Kicker Stephen Hauschka (right hip), running back Chris Ivory (shoulder) and tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is dealing with a groin injury and is listed as questionable. The team signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath on Friday in case Lambo is unable to play. Wide receiver DJ Chark (quadricep) will not play Sunday versus the Washington Redskins.

The Jaguars activated tackle Josh Wells from injured reserve and promoted defensive end Lyndon Johnson to the 53-man roster. The team also placed offensive lineman Josh Walker on injured reserve. They parted ways with safety Barry Church and tight end Niles Paul as well.

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb) and safety Justin Evans (toe) have both been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens.
  1. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The cornerback missed last week's game against New England and didn't practice this week. Safety T.J. McDonald is questionable because of an ankle injury.
  1. Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) has been ruled out for this week's game versus the Dolphins. Tight end David Morgan (knee), guard Mike Remmers (lower back) and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (hip) are all listed as questionable.
  1. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Week 15 against the Cowboys.
  1. Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after being a full participant in practice. Safety Eddie Jackson (shin) also is questionable after sitting out Friday practice. Coach Matt Nagy, however, said he expects both players to play Sunday.
  1. Arizona Cardinals linebacker Deone Buccanon (chest) is questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons after being limited in practice all week. Safety Budda Baker (knee) is questionable, too, after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.
  1. Atlanta Falcons running backIto Smith (neck/knee) is listed as questionable to play against the Cardinals.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (ankle) was limited in practice Friday and is questionable to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Conner didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Steelers wide receiverRyan Switzer (ankle) is questionable and offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) has been ruled out.

  1. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (right hip), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), safety Tony Jefferson (ankle), linebacker/defensive back Anthony Levine (ankle), linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) is doubtful. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Flacco will serve as Lamar Jackson's backup.
  1. Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Bills. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (back), tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and linebacker Devon Kennard (hip) are all listed as questionable.
  1. Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (knee), safety Maurice Alexander (concussion) and linebacker K.J. Wright have been ruled out for Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) is doubtful. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique), wide receiver Doug Baldwin (hip) and safety Bradley McDougald (knee) are all listed as questionable.
  1. Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark (elbow) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin/not injury related) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) is doubtful.
  1. Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
  1. Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin is out for Sunday's game against the Colts. Wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and offensive tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are questionable.
  1. Bengals offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (back), defensive end Michael Johnson (concussion) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) are listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Raiders.
  1. 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (calf) and wide receiver Dante Pettis (foot) are all questionable for Sunday versus the Seahawks.
  1. Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday against the Giants.
  1. Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson (concussion) and running back Chris Thompson (illness) are questionable for Sunday versus the Jaguars.
  1. New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) was limited for the second practice in a row.
