Injuries: Giants' Odell Beckham limited in practice

Elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest injury front, linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) is still "a couple weeks" from playing, according to Carroll. Running backRashaad Penny (knee) did not practice Wednesday nor did offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who is unlikely to play Sunday, but not ruled out. Receiver Doug Baldwin (groin) is day-to-day and didn't practice Wednesday. Tackle Duane Brown (non-injury related) and safety Maurice Alexander (concussion) also did not practice. Running back Chris Carson (non-injured related), defensive end Frank Clark (elbow) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) were limited Wednesday.