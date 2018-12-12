Gase: Ryan Tannehill will play barring 'crazy' setback

Ryan Tannehill briefly left the Miami Dolphins' miraculous victory over the New England Patriots with an ankle injury, but the issue shouldn't keep him out this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that the starting quarterback will play "unless something crazy happens," per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Tannehill participated in Wednesday's practice.

The quarterback was injured late in the second quarter after being sacked. He missed two plays but returned after the halftime break. Gase said Wednesday he was "shocked" Tannehill returned to the game. "It looked bad," the coach said.

Sitting at 7-6 in the thick of the AFC playoff race for the final wild-card spot, Tannehill's health is vital to the Dolphins' playoff chances. The past few weeks have confirmed Miami's offense functions better with Tannehill than the Brock Osweiler-led version.

The Dolphins face a desperate Vikings squad on Sunday before finishing the season out at home against the Jaguars and at Buffalo.