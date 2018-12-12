Melvin Gordon (knee) listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers could have a key member on offense available for Thursday night's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers officially designated running back Melvin Gordon (knee) as questionable on Wednesday's injury report, signaling a 50-50 percent chance of Gordon playing.

Los Angles posted a video clip on Twitter showing Gordon, who put in a limited practice Tuesday, on the team's flight to Kansas City.

Thursday's game features a heavyweight battle between two AFC West foes. The Chiefs (11-2) currently own the No. 1 seed ahead of the playoffs and a one-game lead over the Chargers (10-3) in the division.

The possibility of getting Gordon on the field in a pivotal game would bolster the Chargers' offense when considering he totaled 64 yards rushing on 15 carries and 102 yards receiving with a touchdown on eight catches against the Chiefs in Week 1.

While the news on Gordon provides optimism, the Chargers ruled out three players: running back Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion), tight end Sean Culkin (back) and cornerback Trevor Williams (knee). Defensive lineman Brandon Mebane (not injury related) is doubtful.

For the Chiefs, running back Spencer Ware (shoulder, hamstring) and guard Cameron Erving (knee) are doubtful, while wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel, wrist) and safety Eric Berry (heel) are questionable. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) was ruled out.