Injuries: Eagles' Lane Johnson ruled out vs. Seahawks

Dillard, the 22nd overall pick of the 2019 draft, has already replaced one All-Pro tackle in his nascent career, stepping in for the injured Jason Peters at left tackle. The left side is the more natural fit for Dillard, at least in terms of comfort and experience, as he was an excellent left tackle at Washington State. But with Peters healthy and entrenched on the left side, and the Eagles in dire straits on the right side without Johnson, it's become the rookie's responsibility to flip everything he knows about left tackle to the right side.