Injuries: Eagles' Lane Johnson ruled out vs. Seahawks

Published: Nov 22, 2019 at 03:28 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

There's no rest for the Eagles, who go from losing a close game to the Patriots (9-1) to hosting the Seahawks 8-2 in a week's time.

There's also additional concern about those tasked with keeping the Seahawks from Carson Wentz. Right tackle Lane Johnson remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out.

Johnson left Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England with the head injury.

Philadelphia replaced Johnson with veteran swing tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Sunday, but won't approach a Johnson absence in the same manner this weekend. Rookie tackle Andre Dillard has been practicing on the right side all week to get up to speed in time to start in place of Johnson against the Seahawks.

Dillard, the 22nd overall pick of the 2019 draft, has already replaced one All-Pro tackle in his nascent career, stepping in for the injured Jason Peters at left tackle. The left side is the more natural fit for Dillard, at least in terms of comfort and experience, as he was an excellent left tackle at Washington State. But with Peters healthy and entrenched on the left side, and the Eagles in dire straits on the right side without Johnson, it's become the rookie's responsibility to flip everything he knows about left tackle to the right side.

We'll see if he can handle such an adjustment against a Seahawks front that includes Jadeveon Clowney and Ezekiel Ansah.

There might be some good news outside of the offensive line in Philadelphia. Coach Doug Pederson said Friday receivers Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) are improving and seem to be headed in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game. Meanwhile, running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) hasn't yet been cleared for contact, Pederson added, though he couldn't go into further detail. All three players are listed as questionable.

Elsewhere in injury news:

»The New York Giants announced wide receiver Sterling Shepard, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and offensive tackle Nate Solder have been cleared from the concussion protocol and will play Sunday versus the Bears.

Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Friday tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) will not play Sunday.

»Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia said quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip, back) will miss his third consecutive game Sunday.

»NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Pittsburgh Steelerswill be without running back James Conner (shoulder) on Sunday versus the Bengals. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion) is not expected to play either, Rapoport added. The team confirmed neither player will be available. Cornerback Artie Burns (knee) is also doubtful.

»Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has been dealing with a hip pointer, was not listed with an injury designation Friday and will start Sunday against the Giants. Tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) will not play.

»Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) will not play Sunday versus the Patriots. "We don't think it's career threatening," Garrett said. "We think at some point it he will be back. We think it needs to calm down. Want to give it time to do that. Hopefully, we can get him back real soon."

»Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) did not practice Friday and will miss Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. It would be his third absence in a row. Cleveland is already without defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi because of suspension. Linebacker Joe Schobert is listed as questionable.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said tight end David Njoku (wrist) will not come off injured reserve this week.

»Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said tight end Austin Hooper (MCL) and running back Devonta Freeman (foot) won't play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Defensive end Takk McKinley (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

»Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Cole Madison tore his ACL in practice this week and is out for the season, Rapoport reported, per a source. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur described the injury as significant and said his heart breaks for him.

»NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (personal) said he plans to play Monday night against the Ravens.

»The Cincinnati Bengals listed wide receiver Stanley Morgan, who did not practice all week, as questionable. Wide receiver Auden Tate (concussion) is also questionable. Wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) and tight end Drew Sample (ankle) have been ruled out.

»Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) is doubtful to play against the Jaguars.

»Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (oblique) will not play against the Titans.

»Miami Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton (elbow) is questionable to play against Cleveland.

»Oakland Raiders defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), who did not practice this week, is listed as questionable.

»Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (hip) will be a game-day decision Sunday against the Eagles. He is listed as questionable. Tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) is doubtful.

Seattle placed tight end Ed Dickson (knee) on injured reserve.

»San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle) and wide receivers Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers. Running back Matt Breida (ankle) and kicker Robbie Gould (quad) are doubtful. Defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring) has been ruled out.

»Rapoport reported New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (elbow), who was listed as questionable, is expected to play, per a source. Brady being limited in Friday's practice had more to do with managing the elbow and taking care of it, Rapoport added.

