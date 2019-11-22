Patriots' Tom Brady (elbow) questionable vs. Cowboys

Friday's arrival of injury reports across the NFL delivered a surprise.

Tom Brady (right elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brady is expected to play, though.

Brady was a late addition to the injury report, appearing only on Friday as a limited participant alongside a lengthy list of teammates, including tackle Marcus Cannon (illness), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest), and receivers Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Julian Edelman (shoulder).

A few saw slight upgrades in status Friday: receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) went from a non-participant to limited, while receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring) and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) were also late additions as limited participants.

Brady had a long run of landing on the injury report back in the day of probable statuses, typically with the listed health issue related to his right shoulder. But a surprise questionable designation at the end of the week, well after the midpoint of the regular season, with a concern related to the elbow on his throwing arm is mildly alarming.

We didn't hear anything about it during the week and we'd be hard-pressed to believe he won't play, but as the temperature changes and the 42-year-old Brady continues to battle Father Time, it's worth monitoring -- especially as New England's offense struggles to lift itself out of its month-long funk.