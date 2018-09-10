Around the NFL

Injuries: Delanie Walker to undergo ankle surgery

Published: Sep 10, 2018
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Houston Texans left Sunday's loss against the New England Patriots on the banged up side at key positions.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien announced Monday that right tackle Seantrel Henderson is out for the year with an ankle injury and cornerback Kevin Johnson will miss a "significant amount of time" after suffering a concussion.

O'Brien categorized Henderson's ankle injury as "significant" and the offensive lineman is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo previously reported Henderson suffered a broken ankle.

The loss of Henderson presents a setback to the Texans' offensive line. Henderson signed a one-year deal during free agency and was among a group of offensive linemen, which included Senio Kelemete and Zach Fulton, the Texans brought in to strengthen the front five.

Johnson has a history with concussions -- he suffered one on Aug. 18 and dealt with a concussion in 2017. His absence going forward is a blow on defense. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the starting cornerback is expected to be out four weeks, and potentially six.

Barring the signing of a free agent or elevating a defensive back from the practice squad to bolster depth, the Texans' choices on the active 53-man roster as replacements are Aaron Colvin, Kayvon Webster and Johnson Bademosi.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

  1. Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah left for the locker room in the second quarter of Monday's game against the New York Jets after suffering a shoulder injury and didn't return.
  1. Los Angeles Rams receiver Pharoh Cooper suffered an ankle injury during the second half against the Oakland Raiders and didn't return to the game.
  1. Oakland Raiders long snapper Andrew DePaola (knee) suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams and didn't return to the game.
  1. The Tennessee Titans placed tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve. Walker suffered a dislocated ankle and an associated fracture Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He's expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Walker will undergo surgery in the next few days.

Vrabel also said they're hopeful for a good report on quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was sidelined Sunday due to an elbow injury. Left tackle Taylor Lewan currently is in the concussion protocol.

  1. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the team is still gathering more information on Aaron Rodgers' knee and they have not decided on his status for Week 2. Rodgers suffered what initially appeared to be a serious knee injury Sunday night against the Bears before returning in the second half to lead Green Bay to an improbably comeback win.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was spotted with a sleeve on his right leg Monday and was not limping, ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported. Rapoport opined that Fournette's hamstring injury could be considered minor, pointing out Jaguars coach Doug Marrone appeared optimistic the running back would be available in Week 2.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (shoulder) is schedule to undergo an MRI, Rapoport reported. NFL Network's James Palmer added that Hargreaves had his arm in a sling after Sunday's game. Hargreaves told Palmer he was good and "we'll see" when asked about his availability for Week 2.
  1. The Atlanta Falcons announced safety Keanu Neal (knee) was placed on injured reserve. They signed defensive end Steven Means to the active roster as a corresponding roster move.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones did not practice because of a foot injury.

  1. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he had no updates on tight end Greg Olsen and right tackle Daryl Williams. Olsen injured the same foot he had surgery on last year in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Williams suffered a knee injury. Both players exited early and neither returned.
  1. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle that linebacker K.J. Wrightwill run hard for the first time today and that it would be a "miraculous return" if he played Monday against the Chicago Bears.

Carroll had no update on wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who suffered a sprained MCL in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

  1. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said Monday that defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is dealing with an ankle injury and might miss time.
  1. The Minnesota Vikings placed offensive tackle Aviante Collins on injured reserve and coach Mike Zimmer told reporters he will be out for the year. He suffered an elbow injury in practice last week.
  1. New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win against the Texans and will miss the remainder of the season, Rapoport reported.
  1. Ahead of their Thursday night clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady, running back Kenneth Dixon, defensive tackle Willie Henry and tight end Hayden Hurst did not practice on Monday.
  1. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is day to day with a deep thigh bruise, coach Kyle Shanahan said.
