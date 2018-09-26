Around the NFL

Injuries: Bengals' A.J. Green will 'be ready to go'

Published: Sep 26, 2018 at 02:43 AM
Herbie Teope

The Atlanta Falcons could be healthier on both sides of the ball entering Week 4.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday morning on his weekly radio show with 92.9 The Game that defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) will practice. Quinn also said running back Devonta Freeman (knee) and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) will get in some work during the walkthrough portion of practice.

"Definitely, Takk is going to practice some today," Quinn said, via the Falcons' official website. "Devonta and Derrick are definitely trending up, they'll be able to participate in some of the walkthroughs and they're getting closer, for sure. Once we know they can do what they do, the full explosion to go, that's where we're at."

Getting McKinley, who did not play in Week 3, back on the field would provide a boost to a defensive unit down three starters in linebacker Deion Jones (knee), safety Keanu Neal (knee) and safety Ricardo Allen (Achilles tendon), all of whom are on injured reserve.

Shelby also did not play in Week 3, while Freeman has missed two consecutive games since suffering the knee injury in Week 1. Tevin Coleman has filled in for Freeman, producing 140 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards and a touchdown over the past two contests.

Whether Freeman and Shelby will be available Sunday remains unclear, but the Falcons are optimistic about their progress.

The Falcons have three days of practice before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Wednesday:

  1. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said wide receiver A.J. Green (groin) will "be ready to go" Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Green, who sat out the second half of the Bengals' loss to the Carolina Panthers, was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Running back Joe Mixon (knee) was also working on the side in practice. The Bengals placed defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow on injured reserve. Glasgow suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter this past Sunday.

  1. Marcus Mariota is expected to be back in the starting lineup for the Tennessee Titans for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mariota subbed in for Blaine Gabbert (concussion) during last week's win over the over the Jaguars.

The Titans also expect to have left tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion) back.

  1. Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (ankle) was limited at practice and officially is questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings. Peters playing would be a boon for Los Angeles, who placed cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve.
  1. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is questionable for #TNF. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday there was a "possibility" Cook could suit up against the Rams.
  1. Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, was limited in practice today.

Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle), guard AJ Cann (triceps) and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) were also limited. Defensive end Calais Campbell (ankle) was a full participant. Running back TJ Yeldon (ankle), cornerback DJ Hayden (toe) and center Brandon Linder (knee) did not practice.

  1. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) was cleared for contact and a full participant in practice. It's unclear whether he'll make his season debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Doug Pederson said the team will make that determination later in the week.

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (back), defensive end Michael Bennett (illness), safety Rodney McLeod (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) did not practice.

  1. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will sit out practice as he continues to rest his left knee, which he sprained in the team's season-opening win against the Chicago Bears.

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham missed practice for an undisclosed reason.

  1. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is expected to miss two to four weeks with an MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team promoted tight end Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad Tuesday.

In addition, cornerbackEli Apple (groin), linebacker Connor Barwin (knee), wide receiver Cody Latimer (knee) and running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) all sat out practice. Linebacker Olivier Vernon, who's been out with an ankle injury, was limited in practice.

  1. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (ribs) will be limited in practice, coach Sean McDermott said.
  1. Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, who has yet to play this season after undergoing foot surgery last month, returned to practice.
  1. New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion) and safety Patrick Chung (concussion) returned to practice. Both players were officially listed as limited participants.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (neck) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentleywere placed on injured reserve.

  1. The San Francisco 49ers placed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who tore his ACL last weekend versus the Kansas City Chiefs, on injured reserve.
  1. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters he might play Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals. Baldwin has been out since spraining his MCL in Week 1. Safety Earl Thomas (non injury related) did not participate at practice.
  1. Miami Dolphins tight end A.J. Derby (foot) and defensive end Cameron Wake (knee) did not practice.
  1. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen missed practice due to a knee injury.
