Zimmer: 'Possibility' Dalvin Cook plays Vikings-Rams

The Minnesota Vikings' offense could have their workhorse running back on the field for a big NFC showdown in Los Angeles.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday there is a "possibility" Dalvin Cook plays Thursday night against the Rams (a game airing on FOX, NFL Network and streaming on Amazone Prime Video).

Cook missed Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills because of a hamstring injury. He did not practice on Monday.

The Vikings sorely missed their dual-threat back in Week 3. The running game was ineffective early, and Minnesota relied on the passing attack after getting down big. Latavius Murray, starting for Cook, earned just one yard on two rushing attempts, while undrafted free agent Mike Boone picked up 11 yards on two attempts.

Given the tenuous nature of hamstring injuries, it's questionable how much run Cook could get if he's active on Thursday against the Rams.