Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) cleared for contact

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) took another positive step Wednesday toward returning to action.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced Jeffery has been cleared for contact and a final determination on the wide receiver's availability for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans will be made later in the week.

While Pederson didn't have an update on running backs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring), Jeffery's pending return will further boost an Eagles offense that saw quarterback Carson Wentz back under center in Week 3.

Jeffery has yet to suit up for a regular-season game and the key in the coming days is for him to show the Eagles coaching staff that he is healthy enough to see action. Still, the fact that Jeffery has been cleared for contact is an encouraging sign that he'll be back sooner rather than later, barring a setback.