Indianapolis Colts to be featured on new in-season version of 'Hard Knocks'

Published: Sep 16, 2021 at 09:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

In the last 20 years, Hard Knocks gave NFL fans a peek behind the curtain at the angst (player cuts) and hilarity (getting a G-- damn snack with Rex Ryan at the Jets) that are hallmarks of every training camp. But anyone around football knows that there is a different feeling as soon as the games count, and, no matter how much access Hard Knocks had, it was never able to capture the mounting tension and wild mood swings that arrive as soon as the regular season begins and the games start to count.

Now it will.

On Thursday night, the NFL announced an in-season version of Hard Knocks that will feature the Indianapolis Colts, who do not lack for drama even without omnipresent cameras and microphones. The series will premiere Nov. 17 (10 p.m. ET) on HBO and streaming on HBO Max and figures to include plenty of behind-the-scenes focus on quarterback Carson Wentz﻿, as he tries to resurrect his career after his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to reunite with coach Frank Reich, and linebacker Darius Leonard, one of the game's best defensive players. The Colts also have one of the most colorful and candid owners in sports in Jim Irsay.

The Colts were a playoff team last year with Philip Rivers﻿, but for a sample of what has gone on already this year: Both Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson had foot surgery early in training camp but made rapid recoveries, Wentz spent time on the COVID-19 list and has explained that he is unvaccinated, and the Colts lost the season opener to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. They host the Rams this week.

New episodes of Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Colts season, which means, theoretically, we could also get a postseason edition of Hard Knocks, too.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Washington's win over Giants on Thursday night

As NFC East rivals the Giants and Washington went back and forth, it was QB Taylor Heinicke who led Washington down the field with the game on the line and kicker Dustin Hopkins who delivered a 30-29 Washington win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 2 Thursday night inactives: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Washington Football Team "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins to change from Chad Ochocinco's No. 85 to No. 5

Bengals WR Tee Higgins will be "Ochocinco 2.0" no longer, as he said he's going to switch his jersey from No. 85 to No. 5 next season. 
news

Move the Sticks: Players that stood put in Week 1 + college programs with most players on NFL rosters

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks discuss players that stood out in Week 1 of the NFL season and college programs with the most players on active NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW