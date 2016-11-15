Hue Jackson: No issues between coach, front office

If the Browns (0-10) were entirely simpatico right now, I think Jackson would have more of a problem. While he understood this would be a rebuild, he did not expect to get caught up in a karmic and cosmic tornado this season that has forced the team to rip through six different quarterbacks. Trying something different with their front office, led by Sashi Brown and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, will invariably add some growing pains into the fold that may not be present in a more stereotypical NFL front office.