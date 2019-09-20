How Steelers, three other NFL teams can be better in Week 3

With Brown routinely drawing double-teams and catching touchdowns in Pittsburgh for the bulk of this decade, he opened up windows and opportunities for a bundle of receivers. Without Brown, this issue falls on offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, who now must decide how to help scheme his receivers free. It starts with his anticipation of what the defense is playing. If the defense is running man, Fichtner better dial up some formations that include bunches and clusters where natural screens can be created to get players open. Sunday against the 49ers, who are primarily a zone-drop team, running play-action off exotic formations might be necessary to allow time for Steelers receivers to get further down field for chunk plays (20-plus yards). Rudolph found success with this against the Seahawks, completing 71.4 percent of his play-action passes.