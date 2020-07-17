How COVID-19 limitations will affect NFL rosters; respect Zeke!

As the COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges around the world, the NFL is still figuring out how to stage a season. And while the players and owners continue negotiating a plan that will enable teams to properly prepare for the regular season, it appears that we could see the reduction or total elimination of preseason games. Without a full slate of exhibitions to prepare for the season, teams would have to adjust to a new way of life when it comes to the 2020 campaign. Don't forget: Teams weren't able to run their normal offseason programs, so everyone's already way behind the eight ball.

I talked about all of this to a few folks in and around the league. Here are five ways that an abbreviated/aborted preseason could impact players, coaches and scouts:

1) Veterans will have significant advantages in roster battles.

The lack of a standard preseason will prompt some coaches to rely on familiar faces when the regular season kicks off. Veterans will jump to the front of the line due to their knowledge and experience. Journeymen, in particular, should be able to parlay their expertise into contributing roles. In critical moments, coaches prefer trustworthy players with the capacity to execute their assignments under pressure. Veterans not only have the experience to make plays in those situations, but coaches are well aware of their players' resumes -- and this matters when making decisions on the roster, depth chart and rotation.

"You want to rely on guys who've been in the fire," an AFC running backs coach told me. "With limited practice time and reps, you're more likely to lean on the guy who has done it for you before. He might've lost a step and isn't as explosive or as dynamic as the young guy, but you know that he can get it done when it counts. That's important when you need to get off to a fast start in these conditions."

Coaches understand the high expectations from ownership, front-office figures and observers when the regular season starts. Regardless of how much time has been (and will be) missed due to COVID-19, the pressure to produce wins will return at kickoff. Veterans offer dependability. And coaches will scheme around their deficiencies to put them in ideal positions to succeed.

2) Teams will need to be patient with their draftees.

For the majority of teams, draftees are essentially guaranteed roster spots, with most expected to contribute in Year 1. Whether they make their mark as special teams standouts, rotational players or immediate starters, draftees are penciled into the lineup due to the team's investment (draft capital and financial commitment) in their potential. Thus, these guys are odds-on favorites to earn roster spots in normal circumstances. And the pandemic will make it hard for decision-makers to move on from draftees without an entire offseason to evaluate their development and long-term potential.

"Draft picks get every opportunity to make the team," a former NFL general manager said. "If you've invested a draft pick and money in them, you want to give them a chance to develop into the player that you envisioned. Sometimes, it takes a little longer for them to find their way, but you have to trust what you've seen on the tape and how you evaluated them throughout the process.

"You can't give up on them too soon."

That's why general managers and personnel directors should encourage their coaches to patiently wait for their draftees to find their way as pros. Each of the prospects was selected to eventually fill a role, and they should all be given a reasonable amount of time to realize their potential. Without offseason reps and minicamps to hone their individual skills and master the nuances of the playbook, it is harder to project when a young player will be ready to make a contribution on the field.

To make up for the lack of game-like reps for draftees, teams should consider creating and implementing developmental plans for their young players. The Atlanta Falcons have utilized their "Plan D" program to accelerate the development of their young players in the past. The program requires young players to spend at least 10 minutes with their coaches after practice. These extra periods not only enable coaches to refine their players' techniques, but also provide them with an opportunity to teach newbies the nuances of the scheme. Considering how mental clutter can slow down the natural reactions of players, the extra tutoring sessions help Atlanta's youngsters assimilate into the lineup as valuable backups and rotational playmakers by the middle of the season.

Damontae Kazee is a perfect example of the program's success. As a fifth-round pick in 2017, the former San Diego State star made the transition from a ball-hawking corner to strong safety with relative ease. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound playmaker was a back-to-back Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, boasting 17 career interceptions and 30 PBUs in 41 college games, but he lacked the requisite speed and quickness of an elite corner. In Atlanta, Kazee diligently worked on his physicality and toughness as a safety during those extra practice periods, while refining his natural instincts as a ball hawk. As a result, the fourth-year pro has become a fringe blue-chip player with 10 interceptions over the past two seasons, including league-leading seven picks in 2018.