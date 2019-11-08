How Browns can get OBJ going; where is Seahawks' pass rush?

It's time the Browns begin calling plays for OBJ in this critical part of the field if they want to begin to entertain their fan base and reverse the first-half blues. I thought the Browns might stop the hemorrhaging and start to play better football last week against the Broncos. However, after watching the game several times, I can see why the blues continued for Cleveland. On a third-and-3 in the third quarter, Dontrell Hilliard gained 2 yards to set up a fourth-and-1. Instead of giving the ball to Nick Chubb or OBJ on the ensuing play, Mayfield was stuffed on a run to the right and the Browns turned the ball over on downs. In the fourth quarter, OBJ took a pass from Mayfield over the middle and reversed field for a 39-yard gain. With another chance to stop the blues a few plays later on fourth-and-4, a pass to Jarvis Landry was broken up in the middle of the field while OBJ was seen throwing his left arm up in the air on a go route after easily beating the CB. The Browns went home with another L.