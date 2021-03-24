Around the NFL

Houston Texans promote Greg Grissom to team president

Published: Mar 24, 2021 at 03:17 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Houston Texans have a new team president.

Houston announced Wednesday afternoon that it has promoted Greg Grissom, formerly the Texans' senior vice president of development, to president.

"Greg's extensive industry knowledge is evident by the meaningful relationships he continues to develop with our partners, our community and Texans teammates," Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "While going through the interview process, Greg's intentional, forward-thinking approach showed an authenticity and commitment to championship-caliber excellence that made him the ideal choice to take on this role."

Grissom's promotion comes nearly a month and a half after longtime Texans executive Jamey Rootes resigned from the position. Rootes had been with the organization for two decades, but decided to "pursue his interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston."

As Texans president, Grissom will oversee the business side of the organization, including marketing, communications, broadcasting, ticket sales and services, corporate sponsorship and community relations, among other things.

"I am grateful to the McNair family for providing me the opportunity to lead this exceptional group of dedicated and talented professionals," Grissom said in a statement. "We will build on our success by fostering innovative measures that provide world-class events and memorable experiences for our fans. We will be bold and forthright in our pursuit of excellence while doing great things for Houston in the process."

According to the Texans, Grissom "possesses more than two decades of experience in sports sponsorship sales, planning, execution and event marketing."

Grissom's promotion comes at a turbulent time for the Texans organization. The team is entering the 2021 season with a new general manager (Nick Caserio), a new head coach (David Culley) and at least 25 newly acquired players. Houston's starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson﻿, requested a trade in January. Watson has also in recent weeks been accused of sexual assault and harassment in 16 civil lawsuits.

Related Content

news

Patriots OL Justin Herron rescues woman from assault attempt in Arizona park

Patriots lineman Justin Herron and Murry Rogers were honored by the Tempe Police Department in a Wednesday press conference for rescuing a 71-year-old Arizona woman from an alleged sexual assault attempt. 
news

FA pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney visits Browns

The Cleveland Browns hosted edge rusher ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ on a visit, per the league's transaction wire.  
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton signs one-year, $10M deal to stay in Indy

﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is staying with the Colts. The veteran receiver is expected to sign a one-year deal to remain in Indy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Jaguars sign QB C.J. Beathard to two-year, $5M deal 

The Jaguars added depth to their QB room. Ian Rapoport reports that Jacksonville is expected to sign former 49ers QB ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿.
news

Damien Williams agrees to one-year deal with Bears

Damien Williams has found a new home with a familiar face. The former Chiefs RB and hero of Super Bowl LIV has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bears, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Patriots expected to re-sign all-purpose RB James White

The Patriots are retaining a key backfield playmaker. RB James White is expected to re-sign with the Pats, Michael Giardi reports.
news

Buccaneers, LT Donovan Smith agree to terms on two-year, $31.8M extension

Tampa Bay continues to lock down its immediate future. Bucs offensive tackle Donovan Smith reached an agreement on a two-year, $31.8M extension through 2023 that now includes $30M guaranteed over the next two seasons.
news

Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers finalizing one-year, $9M deal

The Bucs are bringing even more of the band back together.

DT ﻿Ndamukong Suh﻿ has agreed to a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth $9 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Will Fuller wanted to take one-year contract in Miami 'to prove my worth in the league'

﻿Will Fuller﻿ is ready to prove he can be a difference-maker for an entire season. The speedy wideout said he took a one-year deal with the Dolphins to show last season's health and production wasn't a fluke.
news

Marcus Mariota not fretting pay cut: 'Just excited to be a Raider'

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota speaks on the restructuring of his contract which allows the backup to remain in Las Vegas.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

Free-agent defensive end Ryan Kerrigan is set to visit the Cincinnati Bengals today, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, but Washington is also interested in retaining the franchise's all-time sack leader.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW