Houston Texans promote Greg Grissom to team president

The Houston Texans have a new team president.
Houston announced Wednesday afternoon that it has promoted Greg Grissom, formerly the Texans' senior vice president of development, to president.
"Greg's extensive industry knowledge is evident by the meaningful relationships he continues to develop with our partners, our community and Texans teammates," Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "While going through the interview process, Greg's intentional, forward-thinking approach showed an authenticity and commitment to championship-caliber excellence that made him the ideal choice to take on this role."
Grissom's promotion comes nearly a month and a half after longtime Texans executive Jamey Rootes resigned from the position. Rootes had been with the organization for two decades, but decided to "pursue his interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston."
As Texans president, Grissom will oversee the business side of the organization, including marketing, communications, broadcasting, ticket sales and services, corporate sponsorship and community relations, among other things.
"I am grateful to the McNair family for providing me the opportunity to lead this exceptional group of dedicated and talented professionals," Grissom said in a statement. "We will build on our success by fostering innovative measures that provide world-class events and memorable experiences for our fans. We will be bold and forthright in our pursuit of excellence while doing great things for Houston in the process."
According to the Texans, Grissom "possesses more than two decades of experience in sports sponsorship sales, planning, execution and event marketing."
Grissom's promotion comes at a turbulent time for the Texans organization. The team is entering the 2021 season with a new general manager (Nick Caserio), a new head coach (David Culley) and at least 25 newly acquired players. Houston's starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, requested a trade in January. Watson has also in recent weeks been accused of sexual assault and harassment in 16 civil lawsuits.