Healthy for first time since Week 1, Lions offensive line ready 'to put on a show'

Despite all the missed games and injury concerns, Detroit's offense continued to chug along, ranking sixth in rushing yards and fifth in sack percentage allowed. Some of those stats are a product of Jared Goff getting rid of the ball and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson smartly working around his O-line injuries. However, the fact that the Lions offense wasn't crippled by injuries to its starters -- like we've seen across the NFL -- is a testament to offensive line coach Hank Fraley and the team's ability to get backups ready.

The hope coming out of the bye week is that the starting crew can finally play together for a string of games.

"We're finally back," Jackson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "The band's back together. It's time to put on a show."

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Dan Campbell said he's optimistic Jackson and Ragnow would return to the lineup.

"I was getting some heavy FOMO (fear of missing out)," Jackson said. "It was getting bad, so I'm real excited to be back out there with the guys. They were holding it down while I was out so it's time for me to come back in and hold up my end of the bargain."