Harrison's big day headlines the top fantasy storylines of Week 15

-- Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles has become a fantasy superstar. He's averaged close to 17 fantasy points per game on NFL.com in his last six games. That includes a combined 45 points in his last two starts. While he does have a tough matchup against the Bengals in Week 16, it's become pretty tough to bench this talented back. Charles is also now in the discussion in keeper leagues, where is age and skills make him a viable option.

-- Falcons RB Michael Turner was active against the Jets, but he saw one attempt before leaving the contest due to his problematic ankle. In his absence, RBs Jason Snelling and Jerious Norwood shared the workload. It's unclear if Turner will suit up in Week 16, but fantasy owners need to shelf him for the season (if they haven't already). In fact, I'd start Snelling as a flex player based on a great matchup against the Bills.

-- Jets CB Darrelle Revis made Falcons RB Roddy White (four catches, 33 yards) look invisible in Week 15. Revis has now shut down stud wideouts like Andre Johnson, Marques Colston, Steve Smith (CAR) and Randy Moss, to name a few. With that said, I think you have to at least think about sitting Reggie Wayne in Week 16. He's next to face Revis, and there's at least a chance the Colts will rest him for part of the contest.

-- In what was a weird week in the world of fantasy football, it was no shock to see Lions RB Maurice Morris finish in the top five in fantasy points at his position. The veteran running back scored 21 points against the Cardinals and is clearly the featured option in the team's backfield. Morris should now be see as a viable flex starter across the board with matchups against the 49ers adn Bears coming up.