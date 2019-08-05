'Hard Knocks' preview: Ready for Raiders, Gruden and sprinklers

Jacobs, Josh: Rookie running back and one of Oakland's three first-round draft picks. Being a hot-shot rook under Gruden seems deeply stressful. Recent quote: "You have to see how much the man can eat," Gruden said of Jacobs. "How long can he stay at the table? ... He's got to prove he can get up, time and time again. These are car crashes, some of these hits these guys take. You've got to be a tough guy."