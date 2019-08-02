Gruden: Can't get 'party started' minus Antonio Brown

Jon Gruden -- and most likely the Raiders faithful -- are anxious to get the ball rolling at training camp.

Unfortunately, while the belle of the ball made a grand entrance (via hot air balloon), he's still yet to make an appearance.

Receiver Antonio Brown has yet to be a full-participant at training camp in Napa, California for the Raiders and Gruden is certainly missing his star wideout's participation after missing the last two practices Thursday and Friday due to an undiclosed injury.

"I think we're all disappointed," Gruden said via The Athletic's Lindsay Jones. "We want to get the party started."

Instead, the party's still in that awkward stage of waiting for the popular kid to show up.

Jones added that A.B., who began camp on NFI, posted a picture on Instagram earlier in the week of his blistered feet. Still, there was anticipation he would be back on the field Thursday or Friday, at least for limited work, but it's yet to happen.

The Raiders dealt for Brown in the offseason, bringing him over from the Steelers and ending A.B.'s drama show in Pittsburgh.

So far, Brown flew in to training camp, went on the NFI, was taken off the NFI and is still yet to join the Raiders' training camp party. Perhaps it's not a drama show, but just a fashionably late arrival at the party.