Antonio Brown cleared to practice after brief NFI stint

Well, that didn't take long.

After being placed on the non-football injury list to begin training camp, Antonio Brown is back. The receiver passed his physical and is cleared to practice Sunday, a team official told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The superstar wideout was surprisingly added to the NFI list Friday but there were no details on what exactly Brown had been dealing with.

To add to the confusion, Brown made headlines -- as he tends to do on an almost daily basis -- when he arrived to Day 1 of Raiders camp in a hot air balloon.