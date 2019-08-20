'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: Raiders may yet survive Brown saga

-- One more note on Brown: When Mayock dropped his "all-in or all-out" ultimatum, the language in his comments made you wonder if Brown's repeated absences had created friction with teammates. But then you watch "Hard Knocks" and Brown seems like legit best friends with everybody on the damn roster. I know the NFL is different than it used to be and guys from all teams mingle, but Brown literally just became a Raider and has missed large swaths of team activities. How is he supertight with dozens of teammates? He's even down with Burfict!