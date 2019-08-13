'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Where does Antonio Brown fit in?

-- Brown took us back to the moment of cryo-related infamy: "I got out, and I felt my foot burning. I was like, 'Man, I feel a hot sensation.' The next, like, 24 hours it swelled up. It got really big. I couldn't really walk or put pressure. The doctor came over, drained a little out. Scalpel the next day. Freaking scissors the next day. Just kind of let it leak all out. As everything leaked all out, I was able to put a little pressure. Thankfully, my trainer was working me out in the midst of my freaking. I can't be on my feet. Now, it's just like new skin, I'm just trying to get my feet used to feeling that, but I feel like I've just got a ... big whoopee cushion. You know?"