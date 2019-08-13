Antonio Brown rejoins Raiders training camp in Napa

After Antonio Brown had his grievance regarding his old helmet denied, the Oakland Raiders receiver has returned to training camp in Napa, California.

Brown has been away from the team for more than a week dealing with his foot injury and helmet complaint.

After losing his bid to wear a helmet that is more than 10 years old, however, Brown has little recourse left with that particular gripe.

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." â AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

Now that he's back, attention will return to Brown's frostbitten feet. How soon he will actually hit the practice will depend on the recovery timetable.

NFL Network's Michael Silver noted in his reporting about the helmet issue that the headwear grievance had more to do with keeping Brown off the practice field than the foot trouble. If Brown reports to the Raiders and is right back at practice, you could take that as confirmation.

Any work Brown is able to get in during the remaining training camp practices and preseason is a bonus. At this point, he appears set to be ready for Week 1, which was always the goal.