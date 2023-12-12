'Hard Knocks' details Tua Tagovailoa's on-air hijinks during Week 13 'ManningCast' appearance

The light-hearted prank came a day after the Dolphins defeated the Commanders in serious fashion, with the offense dominating its opponent to the tune of 45 points, already the third time this season Miami has crossed the 40-point threshold.

The vibes were high in Miami post-win, and interspersed with Tagovailoa's movie quotes and a quick guitar concert later in his segment, the quarterback spoke with the Mannings of his team's desire to keep building on the stellar season they'd put together thus far. After the Week 13 win, the Dolphins sat at 9-3, atop the AFC East with a three-game lead and tied at the top of the AFC playoff standings with a chance at earning the No. 1 seed.

But unfortunately, when Tagovailoa returned to Monday Night football a week later, this time as the one playing, the Mannings were on hand to watch the Dolphins' high aspirations take a hit as Miami fell to the Tennessee Titans in a shocking 28-27 upset on Monday.

The loss was the Dolphins' first to a team with a losing record this year, and put them a game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the pursuit of the No. 1 seed.

All is not lost, but Tagovailoa and his squad will want to rebound quickly and get back to their winning ways, starting with next week's contest versus the Jets.