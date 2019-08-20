Harbaugh: Ravens' Marquise Brown 'has a ways to go'

"He basically practiced for the first time in a more aggressive setting, so I saw a guy that was practicing for the first time," Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. "He just needs to get accustomed to it. It's all new for him -- the speed of it, the thinking, the lining up, running the right route. He has a ways to go with all of that. I'm confident he'll get there, and we'll know what to do to use him, how to use him early in the season. But it's just great work for him."