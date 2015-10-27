Harbaugh: Ravens had headset troubles on final drive

"Phones were going out," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the contest. "Phones were going out, yeah. We lost the phones. There's always going to be some confusion, but the good thing was we got everything done fast. We didn't lose any time, I don't believe -- we'll go back and study -- but, according to the clock, we got things done pretty darn quick. But the phones were going out, so he couldn't hear. A lot of the phones were going out on that drive.