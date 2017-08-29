Around the NFL

Harbaugh: Joe Flacco (back) has resumed throwing

Published: Aug 29, 2017 at 05:26 AM

The Joe Flacco throwing program is on track.

After aggravating his back in late July, the Ravens quarterback opted for the safe route, missing all three of the team's preseason games to date. The cautious approach led to some uncertainty as to when Flacco would be ready to return and if he would miss regular season games.

Then came a stream of Flacco news this week. Coach John Harbaugh guaranteed Flacco would be ready for the Sept. 10 opener against Cincinnati on Monday. On Tuesday, he told reporters that Flacco was throwing again.

So ends the least dramatic of this season's starting quarterback injuries. While the Dolphins (Ryan Tannehill, torn ACL), Panthers (Cam Newton, shoulder surgery) and especially Colts (Andrew Luck, shoulder surgery) have had to navigate some murky waters, the Ravens took a month to churn their quarterback depth chart and force feed backup Ryan Mallett more reps in Flacco's absence.

There's no reason to give Flacco any field time in Thursday's preseason finale in New Orleans, though we should see him lead a first-string offense in practice soon. Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday that they were still waiting for a practice clearance from the training staff. Based on Flacco's recent progress, that doesn't seem far off.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields clarifies 'robotic' comments: 'I'm not blaming anything on the coaches'

Justin Fields held a second media session on Wednesday, clarifying the earlier comments he made regarding his subpar play and how it relates to how he's being coached. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Giants-49ers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
news

Raiders place Chandler Jones on non-football illness list due to personal matter

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the team's non-football illness list and will be out indefinitely as he deals with a personal issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Week 3 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 3 of the 2023 season.
news

Giants rule out RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. 49ers

The New York Giants have officially ruled out running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ (ankle) for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields says coaching could be reason he's playing 'robotic'

Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday described his performance in Week 2 as too "robotic" and he said one of the reasons he isn't playing as free as he would like "could be coaching."
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) sits out Wednesday practice; Week 3 status TBD

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Monday night's loss to New Orleans. The Panthers conducted a walkthrough Wednesday due to the short week, and Young did not participate.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen, Eagles RB D'Andre Swift highlight Players of the Week

Philadelphia running back D'Andre Swift and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen lead the way for Players of the Week. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, won't practice

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that QB Anthony Richardson and C Ryan Kelly will miss Wednesday's practice as they remain in concussion protocol.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kareem Hunt returning to Browns on one-year deal worth up to $4M

The Cleveland Browns are signing running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Bill O'Brien: Patriots too 'inconsistent' on offense

The key word for the Patriots' offense after two games: inconsistent. Bill O'Brien's unit is a better-looking operation than the one that floundered last fall, but it's struggled to string positive drives together.