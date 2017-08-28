Harbaugh: Joe Flacco will be back for Ravens' opener

We have some definitive words on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

After weeks of I don't knows surrounding Flacco's back issue and when exactly the quarterback would return to the field, head coach John Harbaugh was able to lay down something concrete: Flacco will not miss the team's regular-season opener against the Bengals.

"He'll be back for the Bengals game and he'll be ready to play," Harbaugh said Sunday, via the team's official site. "I promise you that."

Of course, Harbaugh also said that Flacco won't be back to practice on Monday, either.

As I noted last week when offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was facing questions about Flacco's return, we're still within the three-to-six week timetable initially reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the time Flacco's back injury developed. Baltimore has seen life without Flacco and is obviously interested in letting the back injury heal completely before forcing him out to practice before a fourth preseason game.

For Ravens fans, this response from Harbaugh is more than good enough. It's an assurance that Flacco will be under center when a game with divisional significance is played.