Hall of Famer, former broadcaster Frank Gifford dies

"Frank Gifford was the ultimate Giant," Giants president John Mara said in a statement released by the team. "He was the face of our franchise for so many years. More importantly, he was a treasured member of our family. My father loved him like a son and was proud to act as his presenter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a favor Frank returned years later by presenting my father in Canton. For my siblings and me, Frank was like a revered older brother whom we looked up to and admired. We loved him and will miss him terribly."