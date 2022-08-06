Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

"I've been very fortunate having a career for many years in football. Consistently, one of the finest staff of officials throughout the country. I know from the dedication, the love of the game, the desire to go out onto the field every weekend to see to it that the game is played according to the rules of the National Football League. I'd also like to say that when they officiate, they officiate for those players on the field and for those respected coaches on the sideline who have tremendous pressure on them. And finally, to the number of people throughout the country, the millions of our fans, whose passion and love of the game has made it so great, I am extremely fortunate to have been in this position. And once again, I'd like to thank the Hall of Fame. This the biggest thing I think for an official. Doing the job, hopefully nobody's even going to know you're around, make the calls the proper way the way they should be, with a heavy dose of common sense."