Hall of Fame Class of 2015 forecast: Kurt Warner makes the cut

I think Seau -- like Pace -- is a slam dunk for enshrinement in 2015. Seems like every person I have broached this topic with -- whether league observer or fan -- feels this is as easy as it gets (perhaps even more so than with respect to Pace). Seau's 20 years in the league, six first-team All-Pro nods and overall reputation as a leader scream Canton. He never won a Super Bowl, but he played in two of them. And when Seau made his first -- in the 1994 campaign -- he might've been the best overall defensive player in the league.