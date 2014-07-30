Hall of Fame Class of 2014: Walter Jones was nearly unbeatable

For his part, Jones was named first team All-Pro by The Associated Press -- and the best player that year at any position by The Sporting News. That is to say, the mammoth tackle did his job better than anyone else in the league, and he was being recognized for it. That season featured stars like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, LaDainian Tomlinson, Clinton Portis, Edgerrin James, Terrell Owens, Tony Gonzalez, Troy Polamalu and Jonathan Ogden -- among many others -- in their prime. To be placed at the top of the heap was an honor that almost couldn't be matched ...