Hall of Fame Class of 2014: Walter Jones was nearly unbeatable

Published: Jul 30, 2014 at 04:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Elliot_Harrison_1400x1000
Elliot Harrison

NFL.com Analyst

In advance of Saturday night's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (7 p.m. ET on NFL Network), NFL Media historian Elliot Harrison is taking a closer look at the seven members of the Class of 2014. Below you'll find five intriguing tidbits about offensive tackle Walter Jones.

1) A protector ... with the stats to prove it

I know what you're thinking: Stats for an offensive lineman?!

Yes. Get this: In 12 seasons at left tackle -- that's 180 games, mind you -- Jones gave up all of 23 sacks. Think about that for a moment: That's fewer than two sacks per year, or approximately one every eight games. And when you consider that a tackle participates in something like 60 plays per game, well ... let's just say he didn't get beat too often.

That's the very definition of dominance.

2) Not every left tackle has his day

It's one thing to have an outstanding NFL career and become a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But to have an entire day set aside in your honor?

Jones retired on April 29, 2010, and then-Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire declared the following day -- April 30 -- would be known in the state that year as "Walter Jones Day," citing Jones' fine accomplishments. Hey, who isn't for celebrating a man's life? That said, I wouldn't think your average 18-year-old kid in Spokane searching Travelocity for trips to Fargo would even know what a left tackle is, much less that a particular left tackle would inspire so much love. Guess it goes to show just how strongly the Seahawks fan base felt about its premier lineman.

"They didn't give Shaun Alexander a day, I can tell you that," a random Seahawks homer working in our NFL.com office told me.

And then there's this: Recently, we selected Steve Largent as the greatest Seahawk on NFL.com -- and I got more than a few comments and tweets extolling the virtues of Jones over the legendary wideout.

3) One-year wunderkind

Jones is the greatest offensive lineman to ever come out of Florida State, which is saying something, considering what a football factory the school has been historically. But what really makes that fact interesting is that Jones played just 12 games there.

You see, Jones started his collegiate career at Holmes Community College, where he was named Mississippi Junior College Player of the Year by the Jackson Clarion-Ledger in 1994. Jones -- who even played a little tight end during that time -- transferred to Florida State in 1995, had to redshirt for a season, then became the starting left tackle for Bobby Bowden in 1996. Florida State went 11-1 that year, with the only loss coming in the national championship game against Florida. Jones' contribution: one sack allowed ... the whole season.

4) Tough exit

All the great ones have a rough time at the office occasionally; it's inevitable. Dan Marino stunk up the joint in his lone Super Bowl appearance. Eric Dickerson couldn't do anything against the 1985 Bears. And Peyton Manning, well ... we saw what happened in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Unfortunately for Jones, his roughest day as a pro also wound up being his last day as a pro, with the Cowboys' DeMarcus Ware beating him for two sacks in a blowout Thanksgiving Day loss for the Seahawks in Dallas in 2008. But consider these factors:

» Ware -- who finished with 20 sacks that season -- was the best pass rusher in the NFL at the time.
» Jones was playing with an injured knee, which would require surgery and ultimately end his career roughly two years later.

If your worst day as a professional comes courtesy of someone at the level of Ware and you were playing hurt, then I think you're doing OK.

5) The best of the best

In the 2005 season, Jones was at the top of his game. His dominance allowed Matt Hasselbeck to have a clean enough pocket that he could lead the NFL's top scoring offense (28.2 points per game). Shaun Alexander ran behind Jones and left guard Steve Hutchinson for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns, earning NFL MVP honors.

For his part, Jones was named first team All-Pro by The Associated Press -- and the best player that year at any position by The Sporting News. That is to say, the mammoth tackle did his job better than anyone else in the league, and he was being recognized for it. That season featured stars like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, LaDainian Tomlinson, Clinton Portis, Edgerrin James, Terrell Owens, Tony Gonzalez, Troy Polamalu and Jonathan Ogden -- among many others -- in their prime. To be placed at the top of the heap was an honor that almost couldn't be matched ...

... until he became a first-ballot Hall of Famer, of course.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Ranking the 26 semifinalists

Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 -- including first-ballot hopefuls Devin Hester, Steve Smith Sr. and DeMarcus Ware.
news

Art McNally named contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Art McNally was announced Tuesday as the contributor finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
news

Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

Former Raiders wide receiver ﻿Cliff Branch﻿ and 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil were selected as the senior finalist and coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the Hall announced Tuesday.
news

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend: A peek behind the curtain

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame's supersized 2021 Enshrinement Weekend in the books, Around the NFL's Nick Shook takes you behind the scenes at one of the most unique celebrations in NFL history. 
news

Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame focused on furthering football: 'I'm not done with this game'

While Sunday night was about honoring achievements of some of the NFL's greatest figures, 2021 HOF inductee Peyton Manning decided to focus his attention on the game's future.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2021 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2021 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Below is a recap of a celebratory Sunday evening in Canton.
news

Highlights from Centennial Class' enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

A massive Centennial Class had to wait an extra year for its moment in the sun, but after most of its membership bided many more years of time before finally receiving the call to Canton, the extra year was nothing.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2020 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2020 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Here's a recap of an evening of celebration in Canton.
news

What we learned from Steelers' win over Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

For the first time since 2019, NFL preseason football was played on Thursday night. It was the Steelers who came away with the win over the Cowboys at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
news

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton

Tom Brady is making the trip to Northeast Ohio to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, where his longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning will be enshrined.
news

Predicting the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021: Who'll get the Canton call on Saturday?

Will Calvin Johnson reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite playing less than 10 NFL seasons? Adam Rank predicts who'll enter in the Class of 2021 on Saturday.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists: My picks for Class of 2021

Will Peyton Manning be joined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame by Calvin Johnson? Adam Rank lists which finalists he'd place in the Class of 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW