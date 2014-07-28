Hall of Fame Class of 2014: Ray Guy hit new heights as punter

Published: Jul 28, 2014 at 05:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Elliot_Harrison_1400x1000
Elliot Harrison

NFL.com Analyst

In advance of Saturday night's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (7 p.m. ET on NFL Network), NFL Media historian Elliot Harrison is taking a closer look at the seven members of the Class of 2014. Below you'll find five intriguing tidbits about Ray Guy, the first pure punter to make it to Canton.

1) Rarefied air

You might have heard that Guy was the first punter to ever be drafted in the first round, but he's not the only one. Six years after Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis tapped Guy with the 23rd overall pick in the 1973 NFL Draft, the Saints selected Texas punter Russell Erxleben 11th overall -- 12 spots higher than Guy.

Of course, it's not like that started a trend. No punter has gone in the first round since; in the 78-year history of the draft, actually, just four punters have been taken in the second round and 14 have been taken in the third.

2) Committed to excellence

Guy made the Hall of Fame because he was an outstanding punter -- he earned Pro Bowl nods in seven of his first eight seasons in the league -- but the fact is, he was certainly a cog in one damn impressive engine. In his 14 years with the Raiders, the club had exactly one losing season, a 7-9 effort in 1981 -- and even that barely qualified as such. No punter has more Super Bowl rings than Guy's three.

3) More than just a foot

Make fun of punters all you want, or argue that kicking specialists aren't "athletes," but trust me when I tell you that Guy made one of the most athletic plays you will ever see on a football field in Super Bowl XVIII.

Early in the game, with one of the largest blowouts in Super Bowl history still in its infancy, Guy saved his team from giving up a quick touchdown when he leaped in the air to snag an errant deep snap. Despite being a 34-year-old punter, Guy got up and palmed the ball with one hand, then made the punt. Bear in mind that this was not a jump ball; rather, it was more like a high throw over the middle. Check out Guy's clutch snag in the video clip just above.

4) Golden Eagle rising

Guy is the first product of Southern Mississippi to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and while the school might not be considered a football factory, more than 100 former Golden Eagles have played in the NFL over the years.

Another memorable Southern Miss alumnus from Guy's time: running back Sammy Winder, who actually played against Guy many times as a member of the Denver Broncos. Winder rushed for 1,153 yards in 1984, his best season. Of course, neither Winder nor Guy were the last Golden Eagle to make a mark on the NFL. You might have heard of another ... some guy named Brett Favre.

5) Beating a path for greatness

John Madden has called Guy the "best punter to ever punt a football," which is somewhat redundant, but hey, the legendary broadcaster, Hall of Famer and former Raiders coach is allowed to say what he wants. Guy led the NFL in punting during three of the six years he played for Madden.

That said, it is interesting to note that Guy might not be the top punter in franchise history. While the footballs have changed, and while an increased emphasis on specialization across the league has somewhat diminished Guy's numbers, there can be no denying the greatness of Shane Lechler, who was with the Raiders from 2000 to 2012. The boomer with a mortar for a leg has the highest gross punting average of all time: 47.6 yards per punt. In case you were wondering, Guy comes in tied for 59th (42.4).

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Ranking the 26 semifinalists

Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 -- including first-ballot hopefuls Devin Hester, Steve Smith Sr. and DeMarcus Ware.
news

Art McNally named contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Art McNally was announced Tuesday as the contributor finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
news

Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

Former Raiders wide receiver ﻿Cliff Branch﻿ and 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil were selected as the senior finalist and coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the Hall announced Tuesday.
news

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend: A peek behind the curtain

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame's supersized 2021 Enshrinement Weekend in the books, Around the NFL's Nick Shook takes you behind the scenes at one of the most unique celebrations in NFL history. 
news

Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame focused on furthering football: 'I'm not done with this game'

While Sunday night was about honoring achievements of some of the NFL's greatest figures, 2021 HOF inductee Peyton Manning decided to focus his attention on the game's future.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2021 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2021 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Below is a recap of a celebratory Sunday evening in Canton.
news

Highlights from Centennial Class' enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

A massive Centennial Class had to wait an extra year for its moment in the sun, but after most of its membership bided many more years of time before finally receiving the call to Canton, the extra year was nothing.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2020 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2020 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Here's a recap of an evening of celebration in Canton.
news

What we learned from Steelers' win over Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

For the first time since 2019, NFL preseason football was played on Thursday night. It was the Steelers who came away with the win over the Cowboys at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
news

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton

Tom Brady is making the trip to Northeast Ohio to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, where his longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning will be enshrined.
news

Predicting the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021: Who'll get the Canton call on Saturday?

Will Calvin Johnson reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite playing less than 10 NFL seasons? Adam Rank predicts who'll enter in the Class of 2021 on Saturday.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists: My picks for Class of 2021

Will Peyton Manning be joined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame by Calvin Johnson? Adam Rank lists which finalists he'd place in the Class of 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW