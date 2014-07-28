Hall of Fame Class of 2014: Ray Guy hit new heights as punter

That said, it is interesting to note that Guy might not be the top punter in franchise history. While the footballs have changed, and while an increased emphasis on specialization across the league has somewhat diminished Guy's numbers, there can be no denying the greatness of Shane Lechler, who was with the Raiders from 2000 to 2012. The boomer with a mortar for a leg has the highest gross punting average of all time: 47.6 yards per punt. In case you were wondering, Guy comes in tied for 59th (42.4).