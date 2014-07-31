Hall of Fame Class of 2014: Michael Strahan forged unique path

Strahan's pro career got off at a turtle's pace, as well. A foot injury limited his rookie campaign of 1993 to just nine games. Despite starting 15 games in '94, Strahan posted a mere 4.5 sacks. The next year, New York's defense was supposed to be a top-notch unit ... until Dallas stormed Giants Stadium on the season's first Monday night and rocked Big Blue 35-0 in front of a national television audience. Throughout that season and the next, though, Strahan began to hold his own, but still only produced a grand total of 12.5 sacks -- not even close to Hall of Fame production for an edge player. Strahan showed potential in these early years, but he was still learning the game and definitely took his share of lumps.