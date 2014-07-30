Hall of Fame Class of 2014: Andre Reed thrived against all odds

Do you remember, in the original "Terminator," how Arnold Schwarzenegger's hair would go from the mid-'80s frat guy part to the spiky look ... and back to the bad part again? There was no continuity whatsoever, despite the greatness of the film. That pretty much sums it up for Reed and the Bills' receiving corps. Buffalo's WR2 was hardly ever the same guy, save for one small stretch when James Lofton played opposite Reed. Given all the wide receivers Reed played with, some of whom didn't have a strong on-field rapport with quarterback Jim Kelly, it's a wonder Reed wasn't double-covered and bracketed all the time.