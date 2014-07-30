Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame Class of 2014: Andre Reed thrived against all odds

Published: Jul 30, 2014 at 04:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Elliot_Harrison_1400x1000
Elliot Harrison

NFL.com Analyst

In advance of Saturday night's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony (7 p.m. ET on NFL Network), NFL Media historian Elliot Harrison is taking a closer look at the seven members of the Class of 2014. Below you'll find five intriguing tidbits about wide receiver Andre Reed.

1) Here's to scouting

Andre Reed might be a household name now, but he sure as heck wasn't one coming out of college. Reed was taken in the fourth round of the 1985 NFL Draft -- No. 86 overall, selected one pick after Buster Rhymes. (No, I'm not kidding about that last part.)

Getting a Hall of Fame receiver in Round 4 is one thing, but considering Reed came out of tiny Kutztown University, Buffalo truly uncovered a diamond in the rough. Needless to say, even the most positive thinkers in Kay Stephenson's scouting department couldn't have anticipated that the 13th receiver selected in the '85 draft would go on to catch more than 950 balls in the NFL.

In case you're wondering, Kutztown has produced six NFL players. Two other recognizable names: Bruce Harper and John Mobley. Harper was a special teams terror/do-everything guy for the New York Jets. And for years, his No. 42 jersey was the preferred apparel of "Fireman Ed" (before the Jets superfan "retired" in 2012). Meanwhile, Mobley went 15th overall in the 1996 NFL Draft, earned first-team All-Pro honors at linebacker in '97 and won a pair of Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos.

2) A real draft haul (Hall)

Of course, Reed wasn't the only Hall of Famer Buffalo nabbed in the '85 draft. Eighty-five picks prior to that selection, the Bills took Bruce Smith at No. 1 overall. Two Hall of Famers from the same draft class -- not too shabby, eh? Coincidentally, with Derrick Brooks due for enshrinement Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can also claim such a feat. Ten years after the Bills' double-dip, the Bucs drafted Warren Sapp and Brooks with their first two picks of the '95 event.

Before Reed and Brooks got their respective Hall calls, you had to go all the way back to 1974 to find a draft in which one franchise selected multiple HOFers. That year, the Pittsburgh Steelers snagged four: Lynn Swann (first round), Jack Lambert (second), John Stallworth (fourth) and Mike Webster (fifth).

3) Winter ball

Buffalo isn't exactly the most conducive environment for practicing the modern passing game. Windy conditions -- and freezing cold December home games -- could wreak havoc on the truest of Jim Kelly heaves. That's one of the reasons Reed surprisingly never posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons (which, in turn, was a reason Reed had to wait until his eighth year of eligibility before becoming a Hall of Famer).

Don't get too consumed by this quirk, though, as his four 1,000-yard seasons were bordered by five campaigns of 850-plus yards. The reality is that Reed's postseason production (85 catches, five 100-yard games) made his Hall candidacy about more than fantasy numbers.

4) Continuity problems

Do you remember, in the original "Terminator," how Arnold Schwarzenegger's hair would go from the mid-'80s frat guy part to the spiky look ... and back to the bad part again? There was no continuity whatsoever, despite the greatness of the film. That pretty much sums it up for Reed and the Bills' receiving corps. Buffalo's WR2 was hardly ever the same guy, save for one small stretch when James Lofton played opposite Reed. Given all the wide receivers Reed played with, some of whom didn't have a strong on-field rapport with quarterback Jim Kelly, it's a wonder Reed wasn't double-covered and bracketed all the time.

Here's the rundown of Reed's primary sidekicks over the years in Buffalo:

1985: Jerry Butler
1986-87: Chris Burkett
1988:Trumaine Johnson
1989: Keith McKeller
1990-92: James Lofton
1993-94: Don Beebe
1995: Russell Copeland
1996-97: Quinn Early
1998-99: Eric Moulds

Nine guys in 15 years is, uh, not ideal.

5) Grumpy old men

Schein: Bills' drought will end in 2014

_Schein-65x90.jpg

The Bills haven't made the playoffs this millennium, but Adam Schein says Doug

Marrone's group will snap this inglorious streak. READ

If there is one thing that most people just flat-out forget about when it comes to Reed's career, it's the fact that it ended with the 2000 Redskins. That year -- Daniel Snyder's second in ownership -- Washington put together an all-star cast ... of big-name players who were past their prime. Reed, former Bills teammate Bruce Smith, Deion Sanders, Mark Carrier and Jeff George all were brought in to take the Redskins, who had lost in the divisional round in 1999, to the next level.

The Over-Over-the-Hill Gang went 8-8, missing the playoffs.

It was a disappointing season for Reed on an individual level, too, as he totaled just 10 catches and one touchdown. And on the day Reed scored, the 36-year-old wasn't even the oldest wide receiver to catch a touchdown pass. Irving Fryar, just a few days shy of his 38th birthday, hauled in a scoring strike from Brad Johnson, as well.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

Eight new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

The immense impact of Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil's unique superpower on my own HOF career

Ahead of Dick Vermeil's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Kurt Warner reflects on his former coach's greatest attribute and how it impacted the Super Bowl-winning QB's life and own HOF career.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement: Details, dates, coverage and more

Nick Shook provides a primer on this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement, including a look at the activities planned to mark Saturday's ceremony in Canton.

news

'Forgotten Four' of Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Bill Willis selected for Ralph Hay Pioneer Award

Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler among deserving members

Tony Boselli and LeRoy Butler finally made it to Canton. But where were the first-ballot candidates? Adam Rank breaks down the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Ranking the 26 semifinalists

Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 -- including first-ballot hopefuls Devin Hester, Steve Smith Sr. and DeMarcus Ware.

news

Art McNally named contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Art McNally was announced Tuesday as the contributor finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

news

Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch and 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil were selected as the senior finalist and coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the Hall announced Tuesday.

news

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend: A peek behind the curtain

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame's supersized 2021 Enshrinement Weekend in the books, Around the NFL's Nick Shook takes you behind the scenes at one of the most unique celebrations in NFL history.

news

Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame focused on furthering football: 'I'm not done with this game'

While Sunday night was about honoring achievements of some of the NFL's greatest figures, 2021 HOF inductee Peyton Manning decided to focus his attention on the game's future.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2021 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2021 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Below is a recap of a celebratory Sunday evening in Canton.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE