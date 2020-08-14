Around the NFL

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Cowboys are 'ready to win a championship'

Published: Aug 14, 2020
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix moved to Dallas for the same reason many free agents choose a new destination: To chase a ring.

He's confident he's made the right decision.

"We want to win a championship," Clinton-Dix said Friday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "That's why we're here. We're ready to win a championship."

Clinton-Dix signed a relatively cheap, one-year deal to pursue a title with a team that was a massive disappointment in 2019. Most of the talent from that underwhelming team remains, with a few veteran additions -- defensive end Everson Griffen becoming the latest this week -- and at least one key rookie (wide receiver CeeDee Lamb) arriving to hopefully push them over the edge into contention.

Another important piece isn't between the lines, but standing alongside one. That piece is head coach Mike McCarthy, for whom Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay before his stints in Washington and Chicago.

While McCarthy is an offensive-minded coach, familiarity cannot be overlooked when considering the attractiveness of reuniting with an old leader. Things have to feel more comfortable for Clinton-Dix than it would for a typical new arrival.

"He's a player's coach," Clinton-Dix said of McCarthy, via the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. "He's very approachable. If you have questions, don't be afraid to step to him. ... It was definitely great to get back out there. ... Today was smooth."

That type of rapport and comfort with the man in charge can open the possibility for Clinton-Dix to become an authoritative voice among his peers with his experience backing him. Perhaps that type of influence is what last year's Cowboys lacked, both on the sideline and in the secondary.

"Leadership," Clinton-Dix said of what he brings to Dallas, via USA Today's Jori Epstein. "I like to take the ball away. I've been in the league seven years, never missed a snap, never missed a game."

We'll see this fall whether Clinton-Dix's presence helps the Cowboys realize their potential. He knows from past experience he won't have to worry about the other side of the ball.

"I've played this guy four or five times," Clinton-Dix said of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, again via Machota. "I know what he's capable of doing. He's the leader of our offense. He's very passionate. He loves the game. I'm just grateful to be here."

